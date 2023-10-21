NFL Week 7 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Chip Chirimbes, Chipwins.com, Vegasinsider.com, Gamblersworld.net

Raiders (3-3) at Bears (1-5)

Time: 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: Raiders -2½, 37½

Analysis: Bears quarterback Justin Fields is out, making the Raiders favored on the road. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has thrown an NFL-high eight interceptions, is out for the Raiders, but veteran Brian Hoyer is more than capable. The Raiders’ defense should be the best unit on the field. Undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent is expected to make his first start for the Bears, with veteran journeyman Nathan Peterman as his backup. I’ll pass on this game.

Pick: Raiders 19, Bears 17

Falcons (3-3) at Buccaneers (3-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -2½, 37½

Analysis: The Falcons did everything but win last week as they dominated play against the Commanders, possessing the ball for more than 36 minutes while holding them to only 193 yards of offense. But Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder’s three interceptions were the difference. RB Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, has yet to score a touchdown, but he gets one here.

Pick: Falcons 19, Buccaneers 16

Browns (3-2) at Colts (3-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Browns -3½, 41

Analysis: No QB Deshaun Watson for Cleveland, no problem for the NFL’s best defense. The Browns are allowing just 200.4 yards per game while also leading the league in opponent completion percentage at 51.8. Indianapolis was a major disappointment to many last week as the Colts came up lame despite pairing former NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor with Zack Moss, second in the AFC in rushing. With Gardner Minshew “Magic,” I give Indy the QB advantage, especially over PJ Walker or even Watson, who returned to practice this week and appears on track to start Sunday. The Browns are coming off their upset of the 49ers and should get caught on the road as the Colts rebound.

Pick: Colts 23, Browns 17

Lions (5-1) at Ravens (4-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Ravens -3, 42½

Analysis: The Lions are roaring, winning four straight by double digits, but things are not perfect. They lost RB David Montgomery to a rib injury, and backup Jahmyr Gibbs is banged-up as well. Although Detroit showed me plenty last week at Tampa Bay, this is a bad spot. The Lions will play a quality team on the road for the second straight week, and the Ravens are clever and constantly underrated. The best running back on the field will be Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson.

Pick: Ravens 27, Lions 25

Bills (4-2) at Patriots (1-5)

Time: 10 a.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Bills -8½, 40½

Analysis: What are we to expect out of the Patriots here, as they can’t seem to get out of their own way, especially against the spread (on a 1-9 slide). The Bills were lucky to survive the lowly Giants on Sunday night and would love to dominate this division rival. Buffalo is a long way from being playoff-ready and will be able to build confidence with this win.

Pick: Bills 34, Patriots 9

Commanders (3-3) at Giants (1-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Commanders -2½, 37½

Analysis: Poor New York. The Yankees, Mets, Jets, Nets and Giants have all been major disappointments. Great effort from the Giants in last week’s loss to the Bills, while Washington was outplayed in last week’s win at Atlanta. New York’s offense is still feeble but showed flashes against the Bills with Saquon Barkley back and Tyrod Taylor at QB. The Commanders have revenge on their mind with the Eagles up next, and they’re 0-5-1 ATS before that heated rivalry game.

Pick: Giants 20, Commanders 19

Cardinals (1-5) at Seahawks (3-2)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Seahawks -7½, 44½

Analysis: Arizona QB Kyler Murray has returned to practice, but until he is ready to play, Joshua Dobbs will be running for his life. With a healthy RB Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks can trust QB Geno Smith against the Cardinals’ defense, which ranks 28th in the NFL in opponent yards per play at 5.7. Arizona has been outscored 61-0 in the fourth quarter of its five losses. Seattle has won the last three meetings.

Pick: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 23

Steelers (3-2) at Rams (3-3)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Rams -3, 44

Analysis: Talk about using mirrors to win. The Steelers must be using black magic to have won three games. They have coaching and determination, but their talent level, especially on offense, is offensive. Pittsburgh was outgained in all three wins and had 10 takeaways in victories over the Browns, Raiders and Ravens. The line is short, considering the Rams’ offense ranks 12th in the league at 23 points per game. The Steelers have won the last four meetings. Look to play Matthew Stafford’s interceptions prop over, as Pittsburgh’s defense is just tougher overall.

Pick: Steelers 22, Rams 20

Chargers (2-3) at Chiefs (5-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Chiefs -5½, 48

Analysis: The Chargers are coming off another uninspiring performance in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys. But they will be ready for the Chiefs, who have won the last three meetings, though Los Angeles has covered five of the last six meetings. We expect more out of Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert, who has thrown nine TDs and two interceptions. The Chargers are on a 10-3 ATS run as division road underdogs, and they will do just enough to get beat.

Pick: Chiefs 37, Chargers 32

Packers (2-3) at Broncos (1-5)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Packers -1½, 45

Analysis: The Broncos are 0-3 at home, and aside from the losses, the common denominator is that they were favored in each game. This time around they are a small underdog to a Packers club with no bite. Denver QB Russell Wilson is well past his prime, but the veteran can pull one out over Green Bay QB Jordan Love.

Pick: Broncos 23, Packers 20

Dolphins (5-1) at Eagles (5-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Line/total: Eagles -2½, 51½

Analysis: This should be a good one and might actually be a Super Bowl preview. If Miami can keep QB Tua Tagovailoa upright, it can keep Philadelphia’s defense on its heels with its quick, short passing game. The Dolphins will have the full attention of the Eagles after Philadelphia’s shocking loss at the New York Jets last week. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has hurt his team with interceptions, but the home-field advantage is huge for Philly.

Pick: Eagles 27, Dolphins 25

49ers (5-1) at Vikings (2-4)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, KTNV-13, ESPN

Line/total: 49ers -7, 44½

Analysis: The Niners lost more than a game last week at Cleveland, as RB Christian McCaffrey and a slew of others left the game with various injuries and QB Brock Purdy was handed his first loss as a regular-season starter. His second loss might not be far behind. The Vikings have won the last six meetings with San Francisco at Minnesota.

Pick: Vikings 23, 49ers 21