NFL Week 9 betting review chart
Opening and closing lines and totals, and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.
NFL Week 9 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Texans 26, Jaguars 3; Texans -3/+1 (46); Deshaun Watson completes 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two TDs
Bills 24, Redskins 9; Bills -10/-10½ (37); Devin Singletary rushes for a 2-yard TD with 2:21 left
Panthers 30, Titans 20; Panthers -4½/-3½ (43); Tennessee settles for a 44-yard FG try that Ryan Succop misses with 52 seconds left
Eagles 22, Bears 14; Eagles -3/-5 (41); Jake Elliott kicks a 38-yard FG with 25 seconds left
Chiefs 26, Vikings 23; Vikings -4/-5½ (45½); Harrison Butker kicks a 44-yard FG as time expires
Dolphins 26, Jets 18; Jets -6½/-3½ (42½); Ryan Fitzpatrick throws three TD passes as Miami earns its first win
Steelers 26, Colts 24; Pick/Steelers -1½ (39½); Adam Viniateri misses a 43-yard FG with 1:11 left
Raiders 24, Lions 17; Pick/Raiders -2½ (47½); Oakland stops Detroit on fourth and goal at the 1 with three seconds left when Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion
Seahawks 40, Buccaneeers 34, OT; Seahawks -5½/-4 (51); Russell Wilson throws a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister on the opening possession of overtime
Broncos 24, Browns 19; Browns +1/-4 (39); Denver twice stops Cleveland on fourth down, the second time at the Broncos 28 with 3:19 remaining and the Browns out of timeouts
Chargers 26, Packers 11; Packers -4/-4½ (50); Los Angeles builds a 19-0 lead and limits Aaron Rodgers to 161 yards passing
Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal