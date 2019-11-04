61°F
NFL Week 9 betting review chart

November 3, 2019 - 6:23 pm
November 3, 2019 - 6:23 pm
 

NFL Week 9 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Texans 26, Jaguars 3; Texans -3/+1 (46); Deshaun Watson completes 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two TDs

Bills 24, Redskins 9; Bills -10/-10½ (37); Devin Singletary rushes for a 2-yard TD with 2:21 left

Panthers 30, Titans 20; Panthers -4½/-3½ (43); Tennessee settles for a 44-yard FG try that Ryan Succop misses with 52 seconds left

Eagles 22, Bears 14; Eagles -3/-5 (41); Jake Elliott kicks a 38-yard FG with 25 seconds left

Chiefs 26, Vikings 23; Vikings -4/-5½ (45½); Harrison Butker kicks a 44-yard FG as time expires

Dolphins 26, Jets 18; Jets -6½/-3½ (42½); Ryan Fitzpatrick throws three TD passes as Miami earns its first win

Steelers 26, Colts 24; Pick/Steelers -1½ (39½); Adam Viniateri misses a 43-yard FG with 1:11 left

Raiders 24, Lions 17; Pick/Raiders -2½ (47½); Oakland stops Detroit on fourth and goal at the 1 with three seconds left when Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion

Seahawks 40, Buccaneeers 34, OT; Seahawks -5½/-4 (51); Russell Wilson throws a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister on the opening possession of overtime

Broncos 24, Browns 19; Browns +1/-4 (39); Denver twice stops Cleveland on fourth down, the second time at the Broncos 28 with 3:19 remaining and the Browns out of timeouts

Chargers 26, Packers 11; Packers -4/-4½ (50); Los Angeles builds a 19-0 lead and limits Aaron Rodgers to 161 yards passing



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL f ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown — Week 9
By Doug Fitz Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Doug Fitz of Systemplays.com breaks down Week 9 of the NFL season.

Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8) runs for yardage in the first half of an NCAA college fo ...
Improving Tennessee could expose Alabama-Birmingham
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Tennessee needs a win to work toward bowl eligibility (and to collect emotional capital for coach Jeremy Pruitt).

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans afte ...
Raiders look to make playoff push with 3-game homestand
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

After a two-month absence from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Raiders return Sunday to play the Detroit Lions. The Raiders are 2½-point favorites.

Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) tackles New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellis ...
NFL betting trends for Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Lions are 5-1 in their last six games as underdogs since late 2018. The Raiders have covered four of their last five games at home.