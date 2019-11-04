NFL Week 9 betting review chart

Opening and closing lines and totals, and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs out of the pocket under pressure by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

NFL Week 9 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Texans 26, Jaguars 3; Texans -3/+1 (46); Deshaun Watson completes 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two TDs

Bills 24, Redskins 9; Bills -10/-10½ (37); Devin Singletary rushes for a 2-yard TD with 2:21 left

Panthers 30, Titans 20; Panthers -4½/-3½ (43); Tennessee settles for a 44-yard FG try that Ryan Succop misses with 52 seconds left

Eagles 22, Bears 14; Eagles -3/-5 (41); Jake Elliott kicks a 38-yard FG with 25 seconds left

Chiefs 26, Vikings 23; Vikings -4/-5½ (45½); Harrison Butker kicks a 44-yard FG as time expires

Dolphins 26, Jets 18; Jets -6½/-3½ (42½); Ryan Fitzpatrick throws three TD passes as Miami earns its first win

Steelers 26, Colts 24; Pick/Steelers -1½ (39½); Adam Viniateri misses a 43-yard FG with 1:11 left

Raiders 24, Lions 17; Pick/Raiders -2½ (47½); Oakland stops Detroit on fourth and goal at the 1 with three seconds left when Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion

Seahawks 40, Buccaneeers 34, OT; Seahawks -5½/-4 (51); Russell Wilson throws a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister on the opening possession of overtime

Broncos 24, Browns 19; Browns +1/-4 (39); Denver twice stops Cleveland on fourth down, the second time at the Broncos 28 with 3:19 remaining and the Browns out of timeouts

Chargers 26, Packers 11; Packers -4/-4½ (50); Los Angeles builds a 19-0 lead and limits Aaron Rodgers to 161 yards passing

Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal