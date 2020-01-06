46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL Wild Card weekend betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2020 - 6:03 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2020 - 6:13 pm

Wild Card weekend betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9; Eagles +1/-1 (44); Carson Wentz gets knocked out of the game in the first half by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jadeveon Clowney and Russell Wilson throws a 53-yard TD to DK Metcalf.

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT); Saints -8/-7 (49½); Kirk Cousins throws 4-yard TD to Kyle Rudolph on third down on opening possession of OT after Minnesota squanders 20-10 fourth-quarter lead.

Titans 20, Patriots 13; Patriots -5½/-5 (45½); Derrick Henry rushes for 182 yards and a TD and New England settles for FG after having a first-and-goal at the 1 late in first half.

Texans 22, Bills 19 OT; Texans -3/-2½ (43); Deshaun Watson spins out of would-be sack and completes 34-yard pass to Taiwan Jones to set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s winning 28-yard FG after Houston erases 16-0 second-half deficit.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers du ...
NFL’s wild-card weekend offers no safe bets
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Nothing is more difficult to handicap than the NFL’s wild-card weekend. Three seasons ago, all four favorites won and cashed against the spread. Underdogs are 8-0 ATS since.

Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) runs against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college footba ...
2019 college football bowl betting trends
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Ohio is 4-8 ATS this season but did win and cover its last two games. The Bobcats have won and covered their last two and three of their last four bowl games.