NFL Wild Card weekend betting review chart

Final scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights from all four NFL Wild Card playoff games.

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Wild Card weekend betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9; Eagles +1/-1 (44); Carson Wentz gets knocked out of the game in the first half by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jadeveon Clowney and Russell Wilson throws a 53-yard TD to DK Metcalf.

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT); Saints -8/-7 (49½); Kirk Cousins throws 4-yard TD to Kyle Rudolph on third down on opening possession of OT after Minnesota squanders 20-10 fourth-quarter lead.

Titans 20, Patriots 13; Patriots -5½/-5 (45½); Derrick Henry rushes for 182 yards and a TD and New England settles for FG after having a first-and-goal at the 1 late in first half.

Texans 22, Bills 19 OT; Texans -3/-2½ (43); Deshaun Watson spins out of would-be sack and completes 34-yard pass to Taiwan Jones to set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s winning 28-yard FG after Houston erases 16-0 second-half deficit.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting