NFL’s last unbeaten looks to extend hot streak of betting favorites

‘Parity has taken a vacation’ as NFL favorites dominate for bettors

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Chiefs are consensus 9-point home favorites over the Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” to remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

Sportsbooks expect bettors to be all over Kansas City (7-0, 5-2 ATS) to cover the spread against Tampa Bay (4-4, 4-4 ATS), which has lost and failed to cover its past two games and three of its past four.

“We’re going to be Buccaneers fans, no question,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Bucs are so beat up with no (wide receiver) Mike Evans and no (wide receiver) Chris Godwin.”

Before the Vikings beat the Colts 21-13 on Sunday night and covered as 5½-point favorites, Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said he expected a lot of liability to roll over to the Chiefs if Minnesota covered.

Favorites have won 13 of 14 games in NFL Week 9 and are 10-4 against the spread. Kansas City is tied with Baltimore as the biggest favorites of Week 9. The Ravens blew out the Broncos 41-10 on Sunday as 9-point home favorites.

“There’s already a lot of parlays going to the Chiefs,” Kornegay said before “Sunday Night Football.” “If the Vikings cover, it’s probably going to be a pretty ugly scenario for us.”

The consensus total is 45½. Kansas City had gone under in four straight games before going over in a 27-20 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs had covered two straight games before the Raiders recorded a backdoor cover as 9-point underdogs.

The Buccaneers have gone over in five straight games, in which they have averaged 29.4 points.

Both teams are available at -108 at the SuperBook as part of a season-long promotion.

The Chiefs are -450 on the money line, and the Bucs are +375.

