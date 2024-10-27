Raiders lose 4th straight as Chiefs remain undefeated
The Raiders kept the game close but failed to become the first team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs this season, losing Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders kept the game close but failed to become the first team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs this season, falling 27-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders lost their fourth straight game and fell to 2-6.
The Chiefs, who won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February at Allegiant Stadium, won their 13th straight game dating to last season and are 7-0 this season. The Raiders are the last team to defeat Kansas City.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew went 24 of 30 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. His lost fumble midway through the fourth quarter set up the Chiefs’ final touchdown.
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 27 of 38 for 262 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown, his first of the season, for Kansas City.
The Chiefs scored first, driving 70 yards on nine plays to take a 7-0 lead on Kareem Hunt’s 1-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders responded with a 70-yard drive of their own, capped by Minshew’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers to tie the score.
The Raiders took a 10-7 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field goal early in the second quarter before the Chiefs answered with 10 consecutive points to close out the first half.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.