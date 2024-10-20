Raiders lose game to Rams, QB to injury during crushing Sunday

The Raiders lost a close game to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday despite quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffering a thumb injury in the first quarter.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) attempts to throw a pass as Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) jumps to defend during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders lost 20-15 to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to extend their losing streak to three games.

Starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered a thumb injury in the first quarter and did not return. Gardner Minshew took over the rest of the game and committed four turnovers, including a fumble that was returned 33 yards for a touchdown.

The Rams led 14-6 at halftime and 21-6 halfway through the third quarter. The Raiders then scored nine straight points to make it close at the end, but they settled for a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 2:46 remaining.

They got the ball back one more time with 1:39 left but Minshew threw his third interception.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

