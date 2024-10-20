Raiders lose game to Rams, QB to injury during crushing Sunday
The Raiders lost a close game to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday despite quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffering a thumb injury in the first quarter.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders lost 20-15 to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to extend their losing streak to three games.
Starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered a thumb injury in the first quarter and did not return. Gardner Minshew took over the rest of the game and committed four turnovers, including a fumble that was returned 33 yards for a touchdown.
The Rams led 14-6 at halftime and 21-6 halfway through the third quarter. The Raiders then scored nine straight points to make it close at the end, but they settled for a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 2:46 remaining.
They got the ball back one more time with 1:39 left but Minshew threw his third interception.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
