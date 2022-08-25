Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for Travers Stakes

In this photo provided by the New York Racing Association, Epicenter, with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, wins the Jim Dandy Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Janet Garaguso/NYRA via AP)

Michael “The Wizard’’ Kipness has been a professional horse racing handicapper since 1986. From Saratoga Race Course, the Las Vegas resident analyzes the eight-horse field for Saturday’s Travers Stakes, designating each horse as a contender or pretender.

Kipness’ full card selections and wagering strategies for the Travers — aka the Midsummer Derby — are available at Wizardraceandsports.com.

Post position, horse, jockey, morning-line odds:

1. Cyberknife, Geroux, 7-2

Rode the rail to victory, upsetting seven rivals, in the Grade 1 Haskell Invitational on July 23. The waters get much deeper in the Travers, stretching out to 1¼ miles. Cyberknife is a headstrong 3-year-old who is better suited going shorter. He certainly can hit the board, but as the 7-2 second choice, I don’t like his chances to win. Pretender.

2. Rich Strike, Leon, 10-1

Posted one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history closing from another ZIP code to score at 80-1. In the Belmont Stakes, Rich Strike showed nothing, finishing a well-beaten sixth. This one-run deep closer is a one-hit wonder in my books and has little chance to win. Hitting the board is his ceiling. Pretender.

3. Ain’t Life Grand, Gaffalione, 20-1

A five-time winner in eight starts, this Iowa bred has been carefully pointed to the Travers since winning the Iowa Derby on July 9. This is a huge bomb who more than likely will not win but can hit the board. Trainer Kelly Von Hemel’s older brother, Donnie, invaded Saratoga in 1989 with Clever Trevor, who ran second behind Easy Goer as a huge long shot. They don’t ship in for marquee races from the Midwest unless they think they have a puncher’s chance. This colt is improving, is bred for the distance and worked a brilliant four furlongs over the Saratoga main track Saturday. A must use in your exotic wagers. Contender.

4. Gilded Age, Alvarado, 30-1

He’s a one-run closer who rallied from another zip code to score July 4 at Churchill Downs. Last time out, Gilded Age was a well-beaten second in a small stake at Saratoga that was won easily by Artorius, whom he meets again. I think he’s overmatched. Rounding out a superfecta is clearly his ceiling. Pretender.

5. Artorius, Irad Ortiz, 9-2

With only three career starts, Artorius is the most lightly raced 3-year-old in the field. But he clearly has a ton of upside for leading Saratoga trainer Chad Brown. He looks to win his third straight race after breaking his maiden at one mile two starts back at Belmont, followed by a career-best score in a July 29 stake at Saratoga. He’s stretching out to 1⅛ miles for the first time. Artorius gave me every indication by his powerful strides in the deep stretch and his strong gallop out past the wire that the Travers distance of 1¼ miles will suit him just fine. The breeding is there, but I’m not sure he has the seasoning to defeat the more experienced and classier Epicenter. The others are clearly within his scope. Contender.

6. Epicenter, Rosario, 7-5

The 7-5 morning-line favorite and deservedly so. Epicenter has been a gem of consistency throughout his career. He ran too well to lose in the Kentucky Derby, where he was narrowly defeated in the shadow of the wire by 80-1 winner Rich Strike. Epicenter returned in the Preakness with another second-place finish behind Early Voting, who received a great ride by Jose Ortiz. Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen gave Epicenter a 70-day freshening, using the Jim Dandy at Saratoga as his prep for the Travers. Epicenter was not wound 100 percent tight for that race, but he was able to win anyway on class and an astute ride by Joel Rosario. In the Travers, Epicenter is expected to be cranked up to 100 percent. Asmussen has had an outstanding Saratoga meet. But the Travers is one of his most important races in recent years, as Epicenter has yet to win a Grade 1 stake. This is his Breeders’ Cup because of his greatly increased stud value for high-profile owner Winchell Thoroughbreds if he were to win the Travers. Contender.

7. Early Voting, J. Ortiz, 8-1

He will be on or near the lead from the start. But I’m wondering why Early Voting’s connections did not point him to the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby in September at a shorter distance where his speed would prove more dangerous. Early Voting had to receive a picture-perfect ride and trip to win the Preakness at a shorter distance. I just don’t envision Early Voting to carry his speed the Travers distance. Pretender.

8. Zandon, Prat, 5-1

Trainer Chad Brown has three of the eight horses entered in the Travers, and all three have different running styles. Zandon was taken out of his best game in the Jim Dandy when his rider, Flavian Prat, elected to stalk in second in a small field of four. Zandon clearly does not like the role of a presser. He wants to take back, relax and make one late run, tactics that again will be employed in the Travers. Zandon has raced once at the Travers distance, and the result was a sharp third in the Kentucky Derby. Even though he ran well, I still get the sense he’s most effective going shorter. Zandon certainly can win the Travers, but he needs a perfectly timed ride and trip. Contender.