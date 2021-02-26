Odds posted for Mountain West, Pac-12 tourneys in Las Vegas

San Diego State and Southern California are the favorites for the tournaments, scheduled for March 10 to 13. UNR is 18-1, and UNLV is 40-1.

San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Fresno State's Orlando Robinson (10) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

San Diego State's Matt Mitchell looks for room to drive past Fresno State's Orlando Robinson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State's Junior Ballard, left, and San Diego State's Jordan Schakel scramble for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Fresno, Calif. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)

San Diego State's Trey Pulliam flips the ball to the basket as Fresno State's Orlando Robinson defends during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Fresno, Calif. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)

San Diego State's Terrell Gomez puts up a 3-point attempt against Fresno State during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Fresno, Calif. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)

San Diego State's Keshad Johnson, right, and Fresno State's Christian Gray reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

A disjointed college basketball season amid the coronavirus pandemic is finally closing in on March Madness.

Conference tournaments odds for the top leagues have been posted at BetMGM and Boyd Gaming, with other sportsbooks soon to follow. Posted conferences include the Mountain West and Pac-12, who are playing their tournaments in Las Vegas from March 10 to 13.

San Diego State is the +135 favorite at Boyd to win the Mountain West title at the Thomas & Mack Center. Utah State is next at +240, followed by Boise State at +310 and Colorado State at +480.

UNR is 18-1, and UNLV is 40-1. Everyone else is 60-1 or higher.

San Diego State and Boise State are projected by ESPN’s Bracketology to be safely into the NCAA Tournament field. Colorado State is projected as the last team in the field, and Utah State is one of the next eight out, meaning both will be eager to secure their bids in Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 tournament is set for T-Mobile Arena. Southern California is the +135 favorite at Boyd, followed by UCLA at 3-1, Colorado at +350 and Oregon at +370.

Those four teams are projected as safely in the field. Stanford (14-1) is the first team out, according to ESPN. The Cardinal will be fighting to secure their bid, along with everyone else in the league, who are all 25-1 or higher.

Odds have not been posted for the other tournaments scheduled for Las Vegas: the Big West, West Coast and Western Athletic conferences.

The top three favorites in the other leagues posted at Boyd are:

— American Athletic: Houston (-290), Memphis (+550), Southern Methodist (6-1).

— Atlantic 10: Virginia Commonwealth (+240), Saint Louis (+250), St. Bonaventure (+350).

— Atlantic Coast: Florida State (+250), Virginia (4-1), North Carolina (5-1).

— Big 12: Baylor (-185), West Virginia (+550), Kansas and Texas (both 7-1).

— Big East: Villanova (-105), Creighton (+170), Connecticut (+550).

— Southeastern Conference: Alabama (+250), Arkansas (+310), Tennessee (4-1).

Odds for top seeds

Boyd also has odds posted on whether teams will receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor (-20,000) and Gonzaga (-20,000) have all but secured top seeds, and Michigan (-1,000) is a strong favorite for another. But the race is competitive for the fourth No. 1 spot, with Villanova (+135) a slight favorite ahead of Ohio State (+180), Florida State (+250) and Alabama (3-1).

ESPN and other prominent bracket projections have Ohio State as the fourth No. 1 seed.

