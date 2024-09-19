Odds, props for Patriots-Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’ clash

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick aren’t walking through that door for the New England Patriots, who are decided underdogs Thursday at the New York Jets.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) hands the ball to running back Breece Hall (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Times have changed in the AFC East rivalry between the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

The Jets broke a 15-game losing streak to the Patriots in last year’s regular-season finale, but now bettors have to lay nearly a touchdown to back New York against New England on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Jets were home favorites of 6 to 6½ points against the Patriots overnight at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The consensus total was 38½.

The Westgate SuperBook was offering the best price on the Jets at -6 (-108), and Caesars Sportsbook and Circa Sports were also at Jets -6. BetMGM, Boyd Gaming, South Point and Station Sports were at Jets -6½.

The Patriots dominated the rivalry for two decades with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, but now both have departed.

The Jets (1-1) won and covered -4 in a 24-17 victory last week at Tennessee. The Patriots (1-1) covered +3½ for some bettors in a 23-20 overtime loss to Seattle, but pushed for others at +3.

Jets running back Breece Hall is the +350 favorite to score the first touchdown of the game at the SuperBook. Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson are 6-1.

The prop totals for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, playing his first home game for New York since tearing his Achilles tendon in last year’s opener, are 214½ passing yards and 1½ touchdown passes (under -145) at the SuperBook. He is -130 not to throw an interception (yes +110).

The prop totals for Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett are 167½ passing yards and 0½ touchdown passes (over -160). He is a pick’em (-110 on both sides) to throw an interception.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.