Offshore sportsbook posts ‘Tiger King’ odds
MyBookie has props available on the sordid saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle that was chronicled in the Netflix documentary series.
The offshore sportsbook MyBookie has posted odds on some burning questions for viewers who binged the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
Will Joe Exotic receive a presidential pardon by Jan. 20, 2021? The no is heavily favored at -1,600 (yes +850).
Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, born Joseph Schreibvogel) is in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
“Tiger King” detailed Exotic’s wild life as the publicity-hungry operator of a private zoo in Oklahoma. He had a yearslong feud with Baskin, a tiger sanctuary owner who wanted to stop Exotic and others like him from breeding tiger cubs.
However, the documentary also asked questions about Baskin’s past, particularly the disappearance of a previous husband, Jack “Don” Lewis.
MyBookie posted a prop on whether Baskin would be found guilty of killing Lewis by Dec. 31. No is -2,000, and yes is +1,000. The same odds are available on whether Lewis’ body would be found by Dec. 31 (no -2,000; yes +1,000).
In the documentary, Exotic alleged that Baskin fed Lewis to her tigers, among other theories. She has strongly denied having anything to do with his disappearance.
The documentary also featured another tiger owner known as Doc Antle. A MyBookie prop asks if Antle will be charged with killing tiger cubs by Dec. 31. The no is -1,600, and the yes is +850.
