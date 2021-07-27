Packers’ odds slashed amid reports Aaron Rodgers will return

The Westgate, which took down Green Bay’s division odds and season win total Friday, slashed the Packers’ Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 12-1 and their NFC odds from 20-1 to 6-1.

Amid reports that quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to return to Green Bay this season after all, sportsbooks on Monday returned the futures odds on the Packers back to where they were at the start of the offseason.

The Westgate, which took down Green Bay’s division odds and season win total Friday based on information from a respected source that Rodgers planned to retire, slashed the Packers’ Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 12-1 and their NFC odds from 20-1 to 6-1.

But not before one Westgate bettor placed a $2,000 wager to win $80,000 on Green Bay to win the Super Bowl at 40-1.

Circa Sports adjusted Green Bay’s futures odds Friday but left them open for betting.

Here are the big moves on the Packers’ futures Monday at Circa:

— Season win total from 8½ (-110) to 10 (o-125).

— NFC North odds from +190 to -140.

— Super Bowl odds from 25-1 to 10-1.

— Rodgers’ MVP odds from 30-1 to 15-1.

— Week 1 line: Packers +3½ at Saints to -2½.

“We waited until we saw some money to show before we started to make some major adjustments,” Circa sportsbook director Matthew Metcalf posted on Twitter. “Sportsbooks rarely get info before sharp bettors so when it comes to rumors we think it best to have some confirmation in the form of bets before we start to aggressively move that way.”

BetMGM, Station Casinos and William Hill also took the NFC North odds and Green Bay win total off the board Friday. The Westgate plans to repost the division odds and Packers’ win total Tuesday.

Station Casinos and William Hill lowered Green Bay to 15-1 to win the Super Bowl, and BetMGM lowered the Packers to 8-1 to win the NFC.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are offering concessions to try to persuade Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, to return to Green Bay for at least one more season. If the agreement is finalized soon, the biggest concession Rodgers will receive is the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022.

“This is essentially the team and their star player having an agreement in place that he is going to leave at the end of the season,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “We have to at least consider the possibility that they’re going to trade him instead of losing him for nothing.”

Green Bay also faces the potential loss of star wide receiver Davante Adams, whose contract expires after this season.

“If Rodgers goes, Adams will go, too,” Murray said. “They can’t lose Rodgers and Adams and get nothing back.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.