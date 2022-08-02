Padres’ title odds slashed after Soto trade

The Padres are now top-five contenders at Caesars Sportsbook and the Westgate SuperBook to win the first World Series championship in franchise history.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Washington. The Nationals won 7-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

An expansion team in 1969, the San Diego Padres have yet to win a World Series title.

Their chances to end that 54-year drought improved Tuesday when they acquired All-Star outfielder Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade deadline deal with the Washington Nationals.

The Padres — who also landed All-Star first baseman Josh Bell in the deal and recently acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader as well in an earlier trade with the Milwaukee Brewers — are now top-five contenders at Caesars Sportsbook and the Westgate SuperBook to win it all.

Caesars slashed San Diego’s odds to win the World Series from 20-1 to 10-1 while the Westgate lowered the Padres from 18-1 to 10-1.

Soto, who turned down a recent 15-year, $440 million contract offer from Washington, will form a potent trio in San Diego’s lineup with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado.

“I hate to be a prisoner of the moment but this is huge for the Padres, their franchise, and the (National League) West for years to come,” Caesars lead baseball trader Eric Biggio said. “A healthy Tatis/Machado/Soto combo rivals any MLB lineup combination out there.

”This signifies that San Diego is going for it now and there is no need for any more small market talk when discussing the Padres.”

The 23-year-old Soto, the runner-up in last month’s Home Run Derby, is hitting .246 with 21 home runs and 46 RBIs. Bell is batting a career-high .301 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs.

In a separate trade Tuesday with the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego also acquired utilityman Brandon Drury, batting .274 with a career-high 20 homers and 59 RBIs.

The Padres, who also saw their NL pennant odds drop from 9-1 to +450, entered Tuesday with a 58-46 record, 12 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego has the second wild-card spot, 4½ games behind the Atlanta Braves.

“The Padres certainly have the talent but they have a pretty tough road,” SuperBook manager Randy Blum said. “They’re not going to catch the Dodgers in the division and they’re not going to have home field in the wild-card round.

“They’ll be playing at Atlanta in the wild-card round, then at the Mets, then at the Dodgers and then possibly at the Yankees.

The Westgate lowered the Yankees from the +350 second choice to win the World Series to the +325 favorites after they added starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross and All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. New York also dealt former Bishop Gorman slugger Joey Gallo to the Dodgers.

“They didn’t do anything overwhelming, but the sum total was good for the team,” Blum said.

The SuperBook also bumped up the Dodgers from the 3-1 favorites to the +350 second pick.

“If our liability was the complete opposite, we’d prefer to have (the Yankees and Dodgers) as co-favorites,” Blum said. “But we lose six figures on the Yankees and win six figures on the Dodgers.”

The Houston Astros are the +450 third choice at the Westgate to win it all and the New York Mets are the 7-1 fourth pick.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom made his first start Tuesday for the Mets in more than a year becaue of multiple injuries.

“When he’s healthy, he’s clearly the best pitcher in baseball,” Blum said. “It’s like adding a No. 1 starter for them at the deadline.”

The defending champion Braves are the 11-1 sixth choice at Caesars, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays at 15-1, Brewers at 35-1 and Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners at 40-1.

