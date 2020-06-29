Patriots’ odds drop across board after signing Cam Newton

New England’s Super Bowl odds at the Westgate dropped from 40-1 to 30-1 on Sunday night and to 25-1 on Monday morning. Its odds to win the AFC dropped from 20-1 to 12-1.

In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton. Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday, March 17, 2020, via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade _ although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t expect Cam Newton to make a major impact on the Patriots this season.

But Newton, who signed a one-year incentive-laden contract with New England on Sunday, already has made a substantial impact on the betting board.

At the Westgate sportsbook, the Patriots’ odds to win the Super Bowl dropped from 40-1 to 30-1 on Sunday night and to 25-1 on Monday morning.

New England’s odds to win the AFC dropped from 20-1 to 12-1 and its AFC East odds from +150 to +130, where the Patriots are co-favorites with the Buffalo Bills.

New England’s odds to make the playoffs moved from -160 to -190 and its season win total climbed from 8½ (over -120) to 9 (-110).

“I moved their season wins to 9 flat and had someone play over,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “You can tell the perception out there is going to be pro-Patriots with the signing. It’s trending that the public will support them. They don’t think we made enough of an adjustment.”

Newton’s odds to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors dropped from 30-1 to 5-1. He’s the second choice behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (4-1).

The Panthers released Newton on March 24 after nine seasons.

The Patriots are tied with the Steelers and Eagles as the eighth choice to win the Super Bowl behind the Chiefs (5-1), Ravens (5-1), 49ers (8-1), Buccaneers (10-1), Cowboys (12-1), Colts (20-1) and Seahawks (20-1).

“I think (Newton) just has a marginal impact on the team, just because he’s been so injury-prone recently and it’s toward the tail end of his career,” Sherman said. “You have Roethlisberger returning to Pittsburgh and two of the best teams in football in Baltimore and Kansas City in the AFC. Plus the entire division has improved.

“The Patriots definitely have their work cut out.”

Buffalo still is the +125 AFC East favorite over the Patriots (+140) at William Hill, where sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said he doesn’t expect Newton to have any impact at all on New England.

“In my opinion, it means zero,” he said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.