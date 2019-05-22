Poker Central, CBS to air bracelet events at 50th annual WSOP

Coverage will be available from May 30 to July 16 across platforms including PokerGO, CBS All Access, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital.

People walk past a World Series of Poker sign day five of the competition at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, July 9, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A dealer plays a hand on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Poker Central and CBS announced a partnership Wednesday to live stream the bracelet events at the 50th annual World Series of Poker at the Rio.

Viewers will be able to watch the action from May 30 to July 16 across platforms including PokerGO and CBS All Access, with additional coverage to air on the CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital.

One-hour cutdown versions of final tables will be shown on CBS Sports Network, and highlights also will be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS Sports HQ.

The coverage will feature broadcasters Lon McEachern, Ali Nejad and David Tuchman, with color commentary provided by a rotating cast of professional poker players.

The winner of each individual tournament receives a WSOP gold bracelet.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.