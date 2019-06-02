Poker players compete at WSOP Big 50 for $1M top prize
The World Series of Poker’s Big 50 no-limit Hold’em event brought thousands of players to the Rio on Saturday. The Big 50 is one of 89 series events, including the Main Event to crown the 2019 WSOP champion.
Thousands of players filled tables Saturday during the World Series of Poker’s Big 50 no-limit Texas Hold’em event at the Rio.
An estimated 18,000 players are expected to compete in The Big 50, which carries a $1 million top prize and will crown a winner on Friday, a WSOP spokesman said.
More than 100,000 people from more than 100 countries are expected to compete in the world series’ 89 events, with $200 million up for grabs, a news release said.
The Main Event, to crown the world champion of poker for 2019, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The marquee event, expected to draw more than 6,000 entrants, kicks off July 3 and lasts through July 16.