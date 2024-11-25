Pro bettors, public on opposite sides of Monday’s ‘Harbaugh Bowl’

Coach John Harbaugh’s Ravens are favored over his brother Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers in their “Monday Night Football” game in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Justin Herbert before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Ravens-Chargers “Monday Night Football” game has been called the “Harbaugh Bowl.”

Not only does it pit Baltimore coach John Harbaugh against his brother, Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh, but the matchup pits sharp bettors against the betting public.

The Ravens opened as 3-point favorites, but sharp money on the home underdog Chargers has caused the consensus line to dip to 2½.

“Anytime we’re going to come off the 3, usually it’s sharp money,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The number’s come down a little bit, but the ticket count favors the Ravens. I think we’re going to be Chargers fans when this game kicks off, and we’ll see this game get pushed back to 3.”

Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said money poured in Sunday on Baltimore.

“We’ll need the Chargers,” he said.

The consensus total is 50½, with the number 50 at Circa Sports.

The Ravens (7-4, 5-5-1 against the spread) have the NFL’s top over-under record at 9-2. The Chargers (7-3, 7-3 ATS) are one of the top under teams at 7-3, though they’ve gone over in their past two games.

Los Angeles has won and covered four straight games and is 4-1 ATS at home this season.

Baltimore lost 18-16 at Pittsburgh last week and is on a 1-3 spread skid after winning five straight games during a 4-0-1 ATS run.

John Harbaugh and the Ravens were 2-0 against Jim Harbaugh when he coached the 49ers, including a 34-31 victory in the 2013 Super Bowl.

