Raiders’ futures odds and player props — FULL LIST

Besides the Raiders' season win total and futures to win the AFC West, AFC and Super Bowl, there are player props, head-to-head matchups, awards and more.

The Raiders scored 434 points last season. There are seemingly as many wagering options on the team at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Besides the Raiders’ season win total (7½, u-125) and championship futures to win the AFC West (18-1), AFC (40-1) and Super Bowl (80-1), there are player props and futures, head-to-head matchups, awards and more — not including the weekly lines and props on their regular-season games.

“The offensive props for the Raiders, overall they’ve played the over, knowing this team is pretty sound offensively,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “They’ve going to have to outscore people.”

Tight end Darren Waller had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns last season. His receiving yards total is 1,050½ at Station Casinos.

“Any props that involve Waller, they’re on the over,” Esposito said. “You can make a case he’s right there now with (Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce.

“He had four touchdowns in his last five games last year. If he starts this year like that, it’s Kelce No. 1, and Waller is 1A.”

At BetMGM, Waller is 18-1 to lead the NFL in regular-season receptions, 25-1 to have the most receiving TDs and 35-1 to have the most receiving yards. He’s 500-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to win the NFL MVP award, which has never gone to a tight end.

Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow are each 150-1 to lead the league in catches. Ruggs is 125-1 to lead the league in receiving yards, and Renfrow is 300-1.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns against nine interceptions last season. His passing yards total is 4,050½ (o-125) at Station, and his TD passes total is 24½ at Caesars Sports.

Carr is 40-1 each at BetMGM to league the NFL in passing yards and TD passes, and he’s 80-1 to win MVP. He’s 60-1 at Boyd Gaming to throw the most interceptions.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 TDs last season. His rushing yards total is 1,050½ at Station. He’s 25-1 at BetMGM to have the most rushing TDs, 35-1 to lead the league in rushing yards and 250-1 to win MVP.

Kenyan Drake is 100-1 to have the most rushing TDs and 150-1 to have the most rushing yards.

At Caesars Sports, there are three player matchups that include a Raider:

— Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is -125 over Carr (+105) to have more passing yards.

— Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy is -200 over Ruggs (+170) to have more receiving yards.

— Jacobs is -145 over Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris (+125) to have more rushing yards.

On defense, Raiders rookie safety Trevon Moehrig is 30-1 at the Westgate to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is 100-1 at BetMGM to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Jon Gruden is 55-1 at Boyd Gaming to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. Only Texans coach David Culley has longer odds at 70-1.

At Circa Sports, the Raiders are +325 to make the playoffs and -400 to miss the playoffs; their alternate win totals are 8½ (u-215) and 6½ (o-195); and they’re 200-1 to have the most regular-season wins and 25-1 to have the most regular-season losses.

