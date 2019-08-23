Raiders-Packers bets stand despite field being shortened

Several sportsbook directors said they had no specific rules posted for an adjusted length of the field, meaning all bets made before the announcement stood as wagered.

Oakland Raiders' Keisean Nixon (38) celebrates after knocking away a pass in the "end zone" intended for Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown (19) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Bettors didn’t have much of a chance to react to news of the Raiders and Packers playing on a shortened field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on Thursday night in a preseason game won by the Raiders, 22-21.

The league announced the decision just minutes before kickoff after a lengthy discussion between representatives of both teams about field conditions in the end zone in the spot where the CFL goalposts would normally be positioned.

It’s possible one could be added in the future, though sources indicated it’s such an obscure situation that would never happen in a regular season game that there may be no appetite to add such a rule.

The Westgate sports book moved the total from 37.5 to 40.5 when the decision was announced, but there was very little time for bettors to play the adjusted number.

Daniel Carlson’s game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining pushed the combined points to 43.

The Westgate did make the second-half number slightly higher than it normally would have after 31 points were scored in the first half. Bettors immediately hit the over 20.5 to move it to 21.5.

Only 12 points were scored in the second half.

Money around town came in on the under throughout the day before there was any indication there could be issues with the field.

