Rams, Bengals split Super Bowl opinion poll on money line, spread

The Rams are 4-point favorites over the Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Here is a survey of opinions from media and professional oddsmakers, bettors and handicappers.

Clay Baker, RaiderNation Radio: Rams, 31-27

The Bengals defense has been opportunistic with seven turnovers in the playoffs, but the Rams offense will make enough plays to win.

Jim Barnes, Review-Journal: Rams, 27-16

The backdoor might be open late, but the Rams should build a lead and control the game with their defense.

Chris Bennett, Circa Sports sportsbook manager: Bengals, 18-16

Evan McPherson scores all the points, and the Rams stay home empty-handed after mortgaging their future to try to win it all this year.

Jeff Benson, Circa Sports sportsbook operations manager: Rams, 24-17

The Rams are the better team, top to bottom. The experience of Sean McVay and the ability to pressure Joe Burrow are too much for the Bengals to handle.

Vinny Bonsignore, Review-Journal: Rams, 31-17

The star-studded Rams deliver a Hollywood finish to capture their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Chip Chirimbes, ChipWins.com: Rams, 34-19

I love Joe Burrow, but it’s tough to throw on your back.

Dionne D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com: Bengals, 30-28

To get to the Super Bowl, Cincinnati beat stronger competition than the Rams and comes in feeling less pressure. Burrow has proven many naysayers wrong. He and the Bengals will again prove their worth.

Joe D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com: Bengals, 30-27

Two evenly matched teams. But Joe Burrow has already won on a national level at Louisiana State. And Zac Taylor is 100 percent in the NFL postseason. We all know what happened to Sean McVay and the Rams the last time they made it to the Super Bowl.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Rams, 24-23

Joe Burrow rallies the Bengals to a backdoor cover in the Year of the Tiger.

Brian Edwards, MajorWager.com: Bengals, 30-27

Cincinnati has covered seven straight games. The Bengals have an 8-3 spread record with seven outright wins in their past 11 games as an underdog and have the better quarterback and kicker in Joe Burrow and Evan McPherson.

Chuck Esposito, Red Rock Resort sportsbook director: Rams, 26-20

The Rams’ Super Bowl-caliber defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller with sacks, sacks and more sacks is too much for Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense. Matt Stafford was 0-3 in the playoffs with the Lions. He wins his fourth straight with the Rams and hoists the Lombardi Trophy, giving the franchise their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Lou Finocchiaro, @GambLou: Rams, 30-19

Sean McVay’s second trip to the big game will be the difference.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Bengals, 24-20

The Bengals have the slightly better offense and the Rams the slightly better defense. It might come down to the better quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Mark Franco, Vegasinsider.com: Bengals, 27-24

Look for the Bengals’ Joe Burrow to outduel the Rams’ Matthew Stafford in a back-and-forth game. When Burrow was an underdog of more than three points this season, he was 4-0 straight up.

Bernie Fratto, FoxSportsRadio: Bengals, 26-24

Jaquiski Tartt should have signaled fair catch for the 49ers, then we would be talking about a rematch of Super Bowls 16 and 23. I don’t trust Matthew Stafford.

Hank Goldberg, CBS Sports HQ: Rams, 28-23

I like the coach and the quarterback, and the best defensive player in the game plays for the Rams.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Rams, 24-17

Bob Golic picked the Bengals. He was in “Saved by the Bell: The College Years.” Can’t trust him.

Adam Hill, Review-Journal: Rams, 31-20

You learn more from losses than wins, and Sean McVay should take plenty of lessons from choking away his first Super Bowl opportunity.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Bengals, 23-20

Cincinnati’s game plan should emphasize Burrow getting rid of the ball quickly to lessen the pressure. And as we saw twice against the Chiefs, the Bengals have been able to overcome hefty deficits, whereas the Rams have struggled to maintain leads.

Scott Kellen, @SixthSenseNFL: Bengals, 24-23

Teams that advance to the Super Bowl with a win as an underdog in the conference championship game are 13-0-1 ATS since 2000 (when not facing another team in the same situation) and 10-0-1 ATS as an underdog. Teams that didn’t cover the conference title game are 1-6-1 ATS as a favorite in the Super Bowl.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN “Daily Wager” host: Rams, 24-20

Feels like a tight line, so I will grab the points. Ultimately, the Rams make enough plays on both sides of the ball.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate SuperBook VP: Rams, 34-16

This matchup reminds me of the early ’90s. The physicality of the NFC is superior. I expect the Rams’ defense to overrun the Bengals’ offensive line and put a lot of pressure on Joe Burrow and create turnovers.

Dana Lane, Pickdawgz.com: Bengals, 26-20

Zac Taylor has had two weeks to figure out a way to keep Joe Burrow upright. I expect a quick passing game, forcing the Rams’ defense to move laterally most of the evening. Success there will open up the running game.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Rams, 30-20

The key will be the Rams’ defensive line vs. the Bengals’ offensive line, and Aaron Donald and company have an overwhelming advantage. Didn’t we just watch this last year?

Vinny Magliulo, Gaughan Gaming sportsbook director: Rams, 27-24

The Rams were built for now, and the Bengals are ahead of schedule. The Rams’ defense and playing at home are the difference.

Pamela Maldonado, Yahoo Sportsbook: Rams, 27-20

Leave the luck out of it. The Rams are the better team with the better coach and better key players on both sides. It’s Matthew Stafford’s time.

Jason McCormick, Station Casinos sportsbook VP: Rams, 24-13

The clock finally strikes midnight on the “CINderella” Bengals, as the Rams prove that defense wins championships.

Mitch Moss, VSiN: Rams, 24-16

I like a lower-scoring game. The Rams’ defense should be able to minimize Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense. Everything is breaking just right for Matthew Stafford.

John Murray, Westgate SuperBook director: Rams, 27-17

The game will be decided by the Bengals’ offensive line and the Rams’ defensive line battling in the trenches. It could be a long day for Joe Burrow if his guys up front can’t hold up.

Brent Musburger, VSiN: Rams, 27-24

Close but no cigar.

Micah Roberts, Sportsline.com: Rams, 37-20

The key matchup is the Rams’ defensive line pushing the Bengals’ offensive line around and harassing Joe Burrow.

Ed Salmons, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk: Bengals, 24-21

The Bengals won at Kansas City down 21-3. So they can certainly beat any Sean McVay-coached team and his brilliant challenges.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk: Rams, 24-21

Staying on the theme that five of the past six playoff games have ended with a three-point margin. The determining factor will be the Rams’ defense.

Paul Stone, @Paulstonesports: Bengals, 27-23

Joe Burrow and the Bengals make the improbable leap from four wins and last in their division to Super Bowl champs.

Jeff Stoneback, MGM Resorts director of trading: Bengals, 20-17

Joe Burrow adds to his impressive resume with another come-from-behind win for the Bengals’ first Super Bowl victory.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Rams, 31-23

Tough one for me to call, so I teased Bengals to +10½ and the total to over 42 on a 6½-point teaser.

Dave Tuley, VSiN.com: Bengals, 24-23

Cincinnati’s underrated defense keeps the underdog Bengals in the game, and quarterback Joe “Cool” Burrow (MVP +250) comes through in the clutch again.

Matt Youmans, VSiN: Rams, 24-22

The betting public is warming up to the hot dog and the Cincinnati kid, and while Joe Burrow is certainly capable of pulling this off, the Rams are just a little better at most positions and especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

Straight-up picks: Rams 24, Bengals 14

Against the spread picks: Bengals 21, Rams 17

Total: Under 21, Over 17