Red Rock Resort debuts 8-handed poker table play — PHOTOS

Red Rock was one of three Station Casinos poker rooms that were approved for eight-handed play with plexiglass dividers.

Individuals play eight-handed poker games using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals play eight-handed poker games using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eight-handed game is played using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eight-handed game is played using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker dealer Melissa Moses deals an eight-handed game protected by plexiglass dividers, at the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker dealer Melissa Moses deals an eight-handed game protected by plexiglass dividers, at the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eight-handed game is played using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker dealer Melissa Moses deals an eight-handed game protected by plexiglass dividers, at the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eight-handed game is played using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eight-handed game is played using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plexiglass dividers are seen between the seats for Eight-handed games, in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plexiglass dividers are seen between the seats for Eight-handed games, in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plexiglass dividers are seen between the seats for Eight-handed games, in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker dealer Daniel Wilson sanitizes plexiglass dividers, at the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker dealer Daniel Wilson sanitizes plexiglass dividers, at the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker dealer Daniel Wilson sanitizes plexiglass dividers, at the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Red Rock Resort poker room is seen open for eight-handed games, in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eight-handed game is played using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals play eight-handed poker games using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Red Rock Resort poker room is seen open for eight-handed games, in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals play eight-handed poker games using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals play eight-handed poker games using plexiglass dividers between the players in the Red Rock Resort poker room in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More players were able to look at their hole cards Monday at Red Rock Resort.

Red Rock was one of three Station Casinos poker rooms that were approved for eight-handed play with plexiglass dividers. Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station also added to their rooms.

The rooms, which reopened at 9 a.m. Monday, will be open 24 hours a day. There are 20 tables available for play at Red Rock, 10 at Boulder and 14 at Santa Fe. The rooms will have several of their normal promotions available.