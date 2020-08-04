91°F
Red Rock Resort debuts 8-handed poker table play — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 9:46 pm
 

More players were able to look at their hole cards Monday at Red Rock Resort.

Red Rock was one of three Station Casinos poker rooms that were approved for eight-handed play with plexiglass dividers. Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station also added to their rooms.

The rooms, which reopened at 9 a.m. Monday, will be open 24 hours a day. There are 20 tables available for play at Red Rock, 10 at Boulder and 14 at Santa Fe. The rooms will have several of their normal promotions available.

