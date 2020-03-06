Registration opens for Circa football contests

The Circa Sports Million II has $3 million in total guarantees, and the Circa Survivor guarantees $1 million to the winner. Each costs $1,000.

Circa Sports has begun taking entries for its two football handicapping contests for next season.

The $1,000 entry Circa Sports Million II will feature $3 million in guaranteed prize money, up from $1.5 million in its debut season, and the downtown sportsbook has added a second $1,000 entry contest called the Circa Survivor, with a guaranteed $1 million prize.

Sign-ups can be made at the Golden Gate or the D Las Vegas. People living outside Nevada can enter the contests and have their weekly selections made through a proxy.

In the Circa Sports Million, contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week.

The top 50 places will be paid from a $1.9 million prize pool. The winner is guaranteed $1 million, second place $300,000 and third place $100,000. Last place will receive $100,000.

A total of $1 million in quarterly prizes also will be awarded. First place in each quarter will receive $150,000, second place $75,000 and third place $25,000.

Each contestant can have up to three entries in the Circa Sports Million.

The Circa Survivor uses a popular format for friends and office pools. Contestants pick one NFL team to win straight up each week (no point spreads involved). If that team loses or ties, the contestant is eliminated. Each team can be used only once all season.

The last remaining player wins the $1 million. If the player completes an undefeated season, the player receives an additional $1 million. If multiple players go undefeated, they will split the $2 million.

One wrinkle: Thanksgiving Day counts as its own week. Players must make sure they have a team available to select for that three-game slate, or they will be eliminated.

Each contestant can have up to five entries in the Circa Survivor.

Circa Sports does not take an administrative fee for either contest. If entries exceed the guarantees for the Circa Sports Million, the additional money will be added to the quarterly prizes. Any extra money in the Circa Survivor will be added to the $1 million prize.

