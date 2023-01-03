52°F
Betting

Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 1:01 pm
 
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs against Ohio State during the first half of the P ...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs against Ohio State during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds finished first in the Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge.

Reynolds went 11-4 against the spread and finished with 11 points despite missing his best bet. He added this contest title after winning the R-J College Challenge during the regular season with a 40-25 ATS record.

Doug Fitz, last year’s bowl challenge winner, finished second with a 9-6 ATS record.

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 11-4

Points: 11

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 9-6 ATS

Points: 9

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Record: 7-7-1 ATS

Points: 8½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 8-7 ATS

Points: 8

Frank Carulli

Xpressbet.com

Record: 6-9 ATS

Points: 6

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Record: 4-10-1 ATS

Points: 4½

