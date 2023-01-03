Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings

VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds won the Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge after he finished first in the regular-season contest.

Reynolds went 11-4 against the spread and finished with 11 points despite missing his best bet. He added this contest title after winning the R-J College Challenge during the regular season with a 40-25 ATS record.

Doug Fitz, last year’s bowl challenge winner, finished second with a 9-6 ATS record.

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 11-4

Points: 11

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 9-6 ATS

Points: 9

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Record: 7-7-1 ATS

Points: 8½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 8-7 ATS

Points: 8

Frank Carulli

Xpressbet.com

Record: 6-9 ATS

Points: 6

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Record: 4-10-1 ATS

Points: 4½