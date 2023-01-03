Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings
VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds won the Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge after he finished first in the regular-season contest.
Reynolds went 11-4 against the spread and finished with 11 points despite missing his best bet. He added this contest title after winning the R-J College Challenge during the regular season with a 40-25 ATS record.
Doug Fitz, last year’s bowl challenge winner, finished second with a 9-6 ATS record.
Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Record: 11-4
Points: 11
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 9-6 ATS
Points: 9
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Record: 7-7-1 ATS
Points: 8½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Record: 8-7 ATS
Points: 8
Frank Carulli
Xpressbet.com
Record: 6-9 ATS
Points: 6
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Record: 4-10-1 ATS
Points: 4½