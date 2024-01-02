60°F
Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 
Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (6) celebrates with wide receiver Quincy Burroughs (5) and ...
Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (6) celebrates with wide receiver Quincy Burroughs (5) and offensive lineman Jake Renfro (57) after Pauling caught a 53-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds finished first in the Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge.

Reynolds went 10-5 against the spread and hit his best bet of Wisconsin +8½ to finish with 11 points. It’s his second straight victory in the Bowl Challenge after he went 11-4 last year.

Chip Chirimbes was second with a 9-6 record and 10 points. He won his best bet of Michigan -1½ to finish ahead of R-J College Challenge winner Dana Lane, who also went 9-6 but missed his best bet (Jacksonville State-Louisiana U57½).

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 10-5 ATS

Points: 11

Chip Chirimbes

ChipWins.com

Record: 9-6 ATS

Points: 10

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 9-6 ATS

Points: 9

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 8-7 ATS

Points: 9

Alex B. Smith

axsmithsports.com

Record: 7-8 ATS

Points: 8

Dionne D’Amico

SportsMemo.com

Record: 6-9 ATS

Points: 6

