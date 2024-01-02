Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings
VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds won the Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge contest for the second straight year.
Reynolds went 10-5 against the spread and hit his best bet of Wisconsin +8½ to finish with 11 points. It’s his second straight victory in the Bowl Challenge after he went 11-4 last year.
Chip Chirimbes was second with a 9-6 record and 10 points. He won his best bet of Michigan -1½ to finish ahead of R-J College Challenge winner Dana Lane, who also went 9-6 but missed his best bet (Jacksonville State-Louisiana U57½).
Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Record: 10-5 ATS
Points: 11
Chip Chirimbes
ChipWins.com
Record: 9-6 ATS
Points: 10
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Record: 9-6 ATS
Points: 9
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 8-7 ATS
Points: 9
Alex B. Smith
axsmithsports.com
Record: 7-8 ATS
Points: 8
Dionne D’Amico
SportsMemo.com
Record: 6-9 ATS
Points: 6