Betting

Review-Journal College Football Challenge picks: Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 1:52 pm
 

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-11-1

Virginia Tech-Wake Forest O68

Indiana +6

Rutgers +11

Nebraska-Ohio State O68

Temple-Memphis O70

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 1-4

Season: 13-15-2

Wake Forest +10½

Syracuse +46½

Baylor +10

Louisiana State -6

Texas State +28½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-7-1

Georgia Tech +3½

Syracuse +46½

Virginia +13½

Nebraska +26½

Texas -10

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-17

Florida State +4½

Wake Forest +10½

Kansas State -20½

Georgia State +2½

Middle Tenn. St. +4

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-12-2

Florida State +4½

Notre Dame -9½

Nebraska +26½

Oklahoma-TCU O59½

Michigan -3½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-12

Georgia Southern +5½

Indiana +6

Purdue +3½

Texas State/BYU U60

Missouri +4

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 18-11-1

Boston College -3½

Pittsburgh +9½

Central Florida -21

Iowa State +3

Auburn -3½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-12-1

Georgia Tech +3½

Purdue +3½

Auburn -3½

Memphis -13½

Florida Atlantic +16½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-9-1

Georgia Tech-Boston College O55½

Georgia Southern +5½

Navy +14½

Houston-Navy O55½

Maryland-Northwestern U53½

Rich Velez

@RichVelez

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-16

Pittsburgh +9½

North Carolina -15

Virginia Tech -10½

Rutgers +11

Temple/Memphis O70

