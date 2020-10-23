Review-Journal College Football Challenge picks: Week 7
Dana Lane leads the contest with a 22-7-1 ATS record, and Paul Stone is second at 20-9-1. Ian Cameron and Lee Sterling are each 18-11-1, and Wes Reynolds is 18-12.
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-11-1
Virginia Tech-Wake Forest O68
Indiana +6
Rutgers +11
Nebraska-Ohio State O68
Temple-Memphis O70
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 1-4
Season: 13-15-2
Wake Forest +10½
Syracuse +46½
Baylor +10
Louisiana State -6
Texas State +28½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-7-1
Georgia Tech +3½
Syracuse +46½
Virginia +13½
Nebraska +26½
Texas -10
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-17
Florida State +4½
Wake Forest +10½
Kansas State -20½
Georgia State +2½
Middle Tenn. St. +4
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-12-2
Florida State +4½
Notre Dame -9½
Nebraska +26½
Oklahoma-TCU O59½
Michigan -3½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-12
Georgia Southern +5½
Indiana +6
Purdue +3½
Texas State/BYU U60
Missouri +4
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 18-11-1
Boston College -3½
Pittsburgh +9½
Central Florida -21
Iowa State +3
Auburn -3½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-12-1
Georgia Tech +3½
Purdue +3½
Auburn -3½
Memphis -13½
Florida Atlantic +16½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-9-1
Georgia Tech-Boston College O55½
Georgia Southern +5½
Navy +14½
Houston-Navy O55½
Maryland-Northwestern U53½
Rich Velez
@RichVelez
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-16
Pittsburgh +9½
North Carolina -15
Virginia Tech -10½
Rutgers +11
Temple/Memphis O70