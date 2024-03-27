Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — Sweet 16

Two pro handicappers went 8-4 ATS in their first-round picks for the Review-Journal’s March Madness Challenge. Here are their selections for the Sweet 16.

North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan (3) celebrates after scoring against Michigan State during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Bruce Marshall in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16. The lines were taken Wednesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick, which was made before the tournament, is the tiebreaker.

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Record: 8-4

Points: 9

Best bet: North Carolina State +6½

Connecticut -11

North Carolina -4½

Clemson +7½

Tennessee -2½

Champion: Tennessee

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 8-4

Points: 9

Best bet: Clemson +7½

Connecticut -11

Tennessee -2½

North Carolina State +6½

Houston -4

Champion: Connecticut

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 6-6

Points: 6

Best bet: Alabama-North Carolina Over 173½

Alabama +4½

Clemson +7½

Creighton +2½

North Carolina State +6½

Champion: Purdue

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Record: 5-7

Points: 5

Best bet: Clemson +7½

Illinois +1½

Connecticut -11

Purdue -5½

North Carolina State +6½

Champion: Kentucky

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Record: 5-7

Points: 5

Best bet: Creighton +2½

Illinois +1½

Alabama +4½

Arizona -7½

Purdue -5½

Champion: Creighton

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

Best bet: Duke +4

Illinois-Iowa State Under 146

Arizona -7½

Purdue -5½

Tennessee -2½

Champion: Purdue