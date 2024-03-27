Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — Sweet 16
Two pro handicappers went 8-4 ATS in their first-round picks for the Review-Journal’s March Madness Challenge. Here are their selections for the Sweet 16.
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Bruce Marshall in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16. The lines were taken Wednesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick, which was made before the tournament, is the tiebreaker.
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Record: 8-4
Points: 9
Best bet: North Carolina State +6½
Connecticut -11
North Carolina -4½
Clemson +7½
Tennessee -2½
Champion: Tennessee
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 8-4
Points: 9
Best bet: Clemson +7½
Connecticut -11
Tennessee -2½
North Carolina State +6½
Houston -4
Champion: Connecticut
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 6-6
Points: 6
Best bet: Alabama-North Carolina Over 173½
Alabama +4½
Clemson +7½
Creighton +2½
North Carolina State +6½
Champion: Purdue
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Record: 5-7
Points: 5
Best bet: Clemson +7½
Illinois +1½
Connecticut -11
Purdue -5½
North Carolina State +6½
Champion: Kentucky
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Record: 5-7
Points: 5
Best bet: Creighton +2½
Illinois +1½
Alabama +4½
Arizona -7½
Purdue -5½
Champion: Creighton
Wes Reynolds
VSiN host, @WesReynolds1
Record: 4-8
Points: 4
Best bet: Duke +4
Illinois-Iowa State Under 146
Arizona -7½
Purdue -5½
Tennessee -2½
Champion: Purdue