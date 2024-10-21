Road favorites look to extend run on Monday night NFL twinbill

Bettors are expected to back the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers as small road favorites in a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Ravens won 41-38 in overtime. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NFL road favorites were 12-0 straight-up and against the spread the past two weeks before the New York Jets lost and failed to cover as 2½-point favorites Sunday night in a 37-15 beatdown at Pittsburgh.

“Those short road favorites have been paying off pretty good,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said.

The Ravens are 3½-point favorites at Tampa Bay. The Chargers are consensus 1½-point favorites at Arizona after the line was at 2½ last week.

“We’re going to need the Buccaneers and I think the Chargers. That number has come down a little bit,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Sunday night.

The SuperBook also expects to need Tampa (4-2, 4-2 ATS) to cover as a home underdog to Baltimore (4-2, 3-2-1 ATS), which has won four straight after an 0-2 start.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to need the Buccaneers,” Kornegay said. “People love those Ravens, and I can understand that. The Buccaneers are kind of Jekyll and Hyde. Sometimes they look pretty decent. Other times, they look like crap. You never know what you’re going to get from them.”

The SuperBook is dealing reduced juice of -108 on all four teams playing Monday night as part of a season-long promotion.

The consensus total is 50 for the Bucs-Ravens. Both teams are on over runs, with Baltimore on a 5-1 uptick and Tampa 3-0.

The Chargers (3-2, 3-2 ATS) are down to 1-point favorites at Circa over the Cardinals (2-4, 3-3 ATS). The consensus total is 44. LA is 4-1 to the under this season.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.