Self-service kiosks now open at Station Casinos sportsbooks

Palace Station sportsbook, shown on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Station Casinos now has a way for bettors to avoid long lines at the counter and wager even when the sportsbook is closed.

Self-service betting kiosks have been installed at all open Station properties in Las Vegas — Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Santa Fe Station and Sunset Station.

Bettors need only to insert their Station player’s card, then make their selections. Betting on sports and horse racing is available.

The kiosks are open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., allowing bettors to wager before and after the sportsbook counter opens or closes each day.

