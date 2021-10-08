Sharp bettors back side in Bears-Raiders game

The Raiders, coming off their first loss, to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football,” are 5½-point favorites over the Chicago Bears. The total is 44½.

Despite averaging only 16 points per game, the Chicago Bears are 2-2, and some sharp bettors are banking on them to defeat the Raiders or at least cover the spread in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett reported taking one sharp bet on the Bears on the money line (+208), and Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said his book took a few wagers on Chicago +5½ from respected bettors early in the week.

The Raiders (3-1, 2-2 ATS), coming off their first loss, to the Chargers on Monday night, are consensus 5½-point favorites over the Bears (2-2, 2-2 ATS). The total is 44½.

The betting public is backing the Raiders in a big way, as the SuperBook, BetMGM and Station Casinos reported 3-to-1 ticket counts in favor of them.

“We’re fairly one-sided on the Raiders and over in that game,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’re clearly going to be Bears fans when this one goes.

“The Bears’ defense will put a lot of pressure on (Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr. It’s can the Bears’ offense score enough points to keep this game close.”

Chicago has alternated 20-point road losses to the Rams and Browns with home wins over the Bengals and Lions.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his best outing for the Bears in last week’s 24-14 win over Detroit, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Fields struggled mightily in his first road start, going 6-for-20 for 68 yards in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get from the Bears offensively,” Murray said. “I do think they’re doing the right thing starting Fields over Andy Dalton, but I don’t think Fields is a particularly strong quarterback at this time. Fields is in a tough spot.

“This is a game the Raiders should win and absolutely need to to keep pace in the AFC West.”

The Raiders are 2-0 at home with two overtime wins over the Ravens and Dolphins. But they failed to cover their only game as favorites (-4) in a 31-28 victory over Miami.

Sportsline.com handicapper Micah Roberts leads the Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 15-5 ATS record. The former Las Vegas sportsbook director went 4-1 last week, with his loss on the Raiders. He recommends a play on the Raiders or pass.

“The Raiders as a favorite is something that scares me … (but) you couldn’t get me to take the Bears,” said Roberts (@micahroberts7).

Roberts took umbrage at Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa’s comments after their 28-14 win that questioned Carr’s toughness.

“They couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “Carr’s getting thrown around and down 21-0, and he brings it to 21-14. That was awesome. I saw a quarterback bringing his team back. Carr showed me a lot of leadership. I’ve been impressed with him this year.”

The Raiders, -240 on the money line, have a 2-2 over-under record this season after going an NFL-best 12-3-1 last season.

