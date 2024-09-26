Sharp bettors back side, total in Cowboys-Giants Thursday game

Underdogs of 5½ points or more are 14-2 against the spread this season. But Dallas has dominated its series against the Giants, winning six straight meetings.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Cowboys have been whipped in back-to-back home games, losing 44-19 to the Saints on Sept. 15 and 28-25 to the Ravens on Sunday after trailing 28-6.

Sharp bettors are banking on Dallas to bounce back against the Giants and for their “Thursday Night Football” game at New York to go over the total.

“We took sharp support on Cowboys -4½ and over 44,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said in a text message. “Got as high as -6 before (we) got some buyback. … As of now, book needs Giants.”

Dallas is now -5½ (-105) and New York +5½ (-105) at the SuperBook, which offers a 10-cent spread line for the NFL on Thursdays.

The consensus line is 5½, with Circa Sports at 5.

The consensus total is 45.

The Cowboys (1-2, 1-2 ATS) account for 78 percent of the tickets ATS at BetMGM and 85 percent of the money. The Giants lead the ticket count at Station Sports, but more money has been wagered on Dallas.

“The game opened 4½ and was driven up rather quickly to 5½,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s a huge game for the Cowboys. For them to fall to 1-3 at this point, you have to wonder how hot that seat becomes for (coach) Mike McCarthy.

“Their defense has been dreadful. They can’t run the ball and they can’t stop the run. They’re one of the bigger disappointments in the NFC at this point.”

That said, Station also needs the Giants (1-2, 1-2 ATS), who upset the Browns 21-15 on Sunday as 6½-point underdogs. New York is +205 on the money line.

Something’s got to give on the trends in this matchup of NFC East foes. Underdogs of 5½ points or more are 14-2 ATS this season. But Dallas has dominated this series, winning the last six meetings and 13 of the last 14. The Cowboys crushed the Giants in both games last season, rolling to 40-0 and 49-17 victories.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 22-12-1 ATS as a road favorite and 10-4 ATS as a road favorite against the NFC East.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.