Sharp bettors back side, total in Patriots-Jets ‘MNF’ game

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

The betting public usually loads up on the favorite and over on “Monday Night Football,” while sharp bettors typically take the underdog and under.

But sharps have backed the favorite and over in Monday’s game between the Patriots and Jets.

“Sharps bet Patriots early in the week at 7 and 7½,” Circa Sports sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said in a text message. “Sharps also on over 41 and 41½. Very little interest from the public on this game.”

New England is a consensus 9½-point favorite over New York after the line opened at 7 and the number was at 10 at several Las Vegas books early Monday afternoon.

The consensus total is up to 42½ after opening at 41.

Something has to give in this AFC East matchup, where the Patriots (2-5, 3-4 ATS) will either snap a four-game losing streak or the winless Jets (0-8, 1-7 ATS) will earn their first victory of the season.

“We need the Jets to win outright,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “There’s residual liability on the Patriots with teasers and money-line parlays, even with the spread moving up from seven to 10.

“A Jets’ cover would be better than the Patriots but we need an outright Jets win.”

Joe Flacco is slated to start at quarterback for New York in place of Sam Darnold, who’s doubtful with a shoulder injury.

The Jets, on a 3-10 spread slide overall, are coming off a 35-9 loss at Kansas City, where they failed to cover as 19½-point underdogs. They covered their only point spread of the season Oct. 25, when they were 9½-point underdogs in an 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots covered as 4½-point underdogs in last week’s 24-21 loss at Buffalo, where QB Cam Newton fumbled at the Bills’ 14-yard line with 37 seconds left.

Sharps are on the over despite the fact that the under is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between the teams, which average a combined 31.2 points per game and allow a combined 53.7 ppg.

