Sharp bettors move side, total in Cowboys-Saints

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with COVID issues, but the New Orleans Saints have been ravaged by injuries heading into Thursday’s game.

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill plays against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Sharp bettors have played the Dallas Cowboys and the under for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but those numbers are long gone.

The Cowboys were consensus 6½-point road favorites with a total of 46 on Thursday afternoon. Caesars Sports, the Golden Nugget and the Westgate SuperBook were at Cowboys -6, and BetMGM, Resorts World and Station Casinos were at 45½.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett reported sharp action on the Cowboys at -4½ and -5½ and under 47½ and 47.

“The Saints have so many injuries,” Bennett said via text message. “The market movement makes sense.”

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray reported sharp action on the under as well. He said the Westgate didn’t face much of a decision on the side, but that bettors were piling in money-line teasers and parlays starting with the Cowboys.

The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, all with knee injuries.

New Orleans is also turning to Taysom Hill at quarterback after Trevor Siemian went 0-4 after taking over for injured starter Jameis Winston.

The Saints are 5-6 and on the fringe of the playoff race.

The Cowboys are much healthier, with receiver Amari Cooper returning from COVID protocols and receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back from injury.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said bettors were all over the Cowboys based on the injuries, with 75 percent of tickets on Dallas.

“With both Lamb and Cooper playing and Kamara out, it’s all one-sided,” Esposito said via text message.

Dallas will be without several coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy, because of COVID protocols. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve as head coach.

The Cowboys have lost three of four to drop to 7-4, and their lead in the NFC East has shrunk to two games over Washington.

