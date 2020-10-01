Sharp group takes a side for Thursday NFL game

The Westgate reported sharp action on the side and total for Thursday’s game between the Broncos and Jets, two 0-3 teams, in New York.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4 is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The analytics site Football Outsiders has the New York Jets and Denver Broncos ranked as the worst two teams in the NFL.

But for bettors, the money pays the same as the Super Bowl, and the Westgate reports sharp action on Jets -1 and over 40 for Thursday’s game between the two 0-3 teams in New York.

The consensus line was Jets -1 with a total of 41 on Thursday afternoon at Las Vegas sportsbooks. Circa Sports was at pick’em, and sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it had a small liability on Broncos +1½. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos were at 40½ on the total.

The line has flipped from the opener of as high as Broncos -3. The line moved as high as Jets -1½ before ticking back down to -1.

Sportsbook directors attributed most of that move to the Broncos’ decision to go to third-string quarterback Brett Rypien, who relieved an ineffective Jeff Driskel during Denver’s 28-10 home loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Driskel was starting in place of injured Week 1 starter Drew Lock.

Rypien, a second-year player out of Boise State, completed 8 of 9 passes for 53 yards with an interception in the first game action of his career.

Circa’s Bennett also noted that Broncos right offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson is also out, and Jets receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to play.

The Jets have lost every game by double digits — 27-17 at Buffalo, 31-13 hosting San Francisco and 36-7 at Indianapolis. The Broncos lost 16-14 hosting Tennessee and 26-21 at Pittsburgh before being blown out by Tampa Bay.

