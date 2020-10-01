97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Betting

Sharp group takes a side for Thursday NFL game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 2:09 pm
 
Updated October 1, 2020 - 2:19 pm

The analytics site Football Outsiders has the New York Jets and Denver Broncos ranked as the worst two teams in the NFL.

But for bettors, the money pays the same as the Super Bowl, and the Westgate reports sharp action on Jets -1 and over 40 for Thursday’s game between the two 0-3 teams in New York.

The consensus line was Jets -1 with a total of 41 on Thursday afternoon at Las Vegas sportsbooks. Circa Sports was at pick’em, and sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it had a small liability on Broncos +1½. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos were at 40½ on the total.

The line has flipped from the opener of as high as Broncos -3. The line moved as high as Jets -1½ before ticking back down to -1.

Sportsbook directors attributed most of that move to the Broncos’ decision to go to third-string quarterback Brett Rypien, who relieved an ineffective Jeff Driskel during Denver’s 28-10 home loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Driskel was starting in place of injured Week 1 starter Drew Lock.

Rypien, a second-year player out of Boise State, completed 8 of 9 passes for 53 yards with an interception in the first game action of his career.

Circa’s Bennett also noted that Broncos right offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson is also out, and Jets receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to play.

The Jets have lost every game by double digits — 27-17 at Buffalo, 31-13 hosting San Francisco and 36-7 at Indianapolis. The Broncos lost 16-14 hosting Tennessee and 26-21 at Pittsburgh before being blown out by Tampa Bay.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
3
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
4
Lawyer used cocaine with woman before her 2017 death, records show
Lawyer used cocaine with woman before her 2017 death, records show
5
Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip
Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST