Sharp money on side, total on Seahawks-Washington ‘MNF’ matchup

The Seahawks are consensus 1-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks. But Station Casinos took some early sharp play on Washington -1.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The return of Russell Wilson hasn’t helped the Seahawks, who’ve lost two straight games since he came back from finger surgery and five of their last six.

Sharp bettors are banking on Seattle’s struggles to continue at Washington on “Monday Night Football.”

“It’s kind of a strange game because early in the week we clearly saw some sharp money on Washington that pushed the game to 2,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “But since that time, it’s been one-sided in favor of Seattle.”

Washington is still -1 at Station, the line is pick’em at Circa Sports, South Point and Treasure Island, and Seattle is -1 at every other book.

The consensus total is 47½, with Treasure Island at 46½, Caesars Sportsbook and Station at 47 and Circa at 48.

Station and BetMGM took sharp money on the over.

“We did open at 46½ and we went to 47½ a little while ago on some sharp money,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said early Monday afternoon.

Seattle has been the best under team in the league with a 1-8-1 under mark and has gone under in its last four games including last week’s 23-13 loss to Arizona, which followed a 17-0 defeat at Green Bay.

Washington, which has won and covered two straight games over Tampa Bay and Carolina, has gone under in four of its last five.

“At this point, we actually need the over a little bit,” Stoneback said. “There’s three times as many tickets on the under as the over. I guess everybody realizes that Seattle is having trouble scoring.”

MGM needs Washington after taking an $82,804 straight bet to win $75,276.36 on the Seahawks at pick’em.

“Throw that bet out and it’s pretty much equal two-way action,” Stoneback said. “That one bet has made us need Washington.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.