73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Sharp money on side, total on Seahawks-Washington ‘MNF’ matchup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Ja ...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The return of Russell Wilson hasn’t helped the Seahawks, who’ve lost two straight games since he came back from finger surgery and five of their last six.

Sharp bettors are banking on Seattle’s struggles to continue at Washington on “Monday Night Football.”

The Seahawks are consensus 1-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks. But Station Casinos took some early sharp play on Washington -1.

“It’s kind of a strange game because early in the week we clearly saw some sharp money on Washington that pushed the game to 2,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “But since that time, it’s been one-sided in favor of Seattle.”

Washington is still -1 at Station, the line is pick’em at Circa Sports, South Point and Treasure Island, and Seattle is -1 at every other book.

The consensus total is 47½, with Treasure Island at 46½, Caesars Sportsbook and Station at 47 and Circa at 48.

Station and BetMGM took sharp money on the over.

“We did open at 46½ and we went to 47½ a little while ago on some sharp money,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said early Monday afternoon.

Seattle has been the best under team in the league with a 1-8-1 under mark and has gone under in its last four games including last week’s 23-13 loss to Arizona, which followed a 17-0 defeat at Green Bay.

Washington, which has won and covered two straight games over Tampa Bay and Carolina, has gone under in four of its last five.

“At this point, we actually need the over a little bit,” Stoneback said. “There’s three times as many tickets on the under as the over. I guess everybody realizes that Seattle is having trouble scoring.”

MGM needs Washington after taking an $82,804 straight bet to win $75,276.36 on the Seahawks at pick’em.

“Throw that bet out and it’s pretty much equal two-way action,” Stoneback said. “That one bet has made us need Washington.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
3
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
4
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
5
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Patriots-Buccaneers one of most likely Super Bowl matchups
By / RJ

Based on a parlay of each team’s conference futures at BetMGM — where the Bucs are +210 favorites to win the NFC and the Pats are the +450 third pick to win the AFC — the odds are 16-1 that the matchup happens.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks for a receiver as offensive guard Rodger ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game, with trends and final scores for each.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws to wide receiver Jameson Williams for a touchdown du ...
College football picks: Take Bryce Young, Alabama over Auburn
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Bryce Young may not win the Heisman Trophy. But the Alabama quarterback has excelled since losing to Texas A&M, with a 74.3 percent completion rate, 18 TD passes and no interceptions.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL ...
NFL betting trends — Week 12
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during t ...
College football betting trends — Week 13
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.