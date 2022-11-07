Sharps, big bettors back same side on ‘Monday Night Football’

Caesars Sportsbook took three six-figure wagers on the Ravens-Saints total to go under 47.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes a pass attempt during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Bettors are all over the New Orleans Saints as home underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”

“We need the Ravens,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “Lots of money, sharp and public, on the Saints.”

Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook also reported sharp action on the Saints, though the public action on Baltimore outweighs the sharp money at Station.

“Looks like we’re going to be Saints fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

The Ravens are consensus 1½-point favorites at Caesars Superdome after the line opened at 3½.

Caesars Sportsbook has taken five six-figure wagers on the game, including two on New Orleans.

Two different Nevada bettors wagered $325,000 to win $250,000 on the Saints +3 (-130) and $165,000 to win $150,000 on the Saints +2.

Three bettors took the total to go under 47: $220,000 to win $200,000 in Michigan and $110,000 to win $100,000 each in Nevada and Arizona.

The consensus total is 46½, but it’s down to 46 at Caesars.

Baltimore’s last five games have all been decided by five points or fewer. The Ravens have been off since Oct. 27, when they beat Tampa Bay 27-22.

The Saints are coming off a 24-0 rout of the Raiders.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.