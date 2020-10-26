Sharps, public reverse roles for Monday NFL game

Circa Sports reported a sharp bet on a side for Monday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Rams in Los Angeles. The public is on the other side.

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) hands off to Darrell Henderson (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Circa Sports sees a sharp-public divide on Monday’s NFL game, but with the normal roles reversed.

The Chicago Bears are consensus 6½-point underdogs at the Los Angeles Rams. The consensus total is 44½.

Often, the public sides with favorites while sharp bettors take the underdogs. But Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took a sharp bet on the Rams -5½ early in the week, while the public is on the Bears.

The line moved up from -6 Monday afternoon at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Caesars Entertainment, the Golden Nugget, William Hill and the Wynn were still at Rams -6.

Personally, I think it’s a bit high,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message.

Esposito pointed out that the teams have split highly defensive matchups the past two seasons. The Rams won 17-7 last season, and the Bears won 15-6 in 2018.

The total has come down from an opener as high as 47. Circa and the Westgate were at 45 Monday afternoon. Boyd was at 45½ (under -115), and the Golden Nugget was down to 44.

“Definitely seeing some under money start to show,” Esposito said.

Bennett said Circa was balanced on the total.

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said it needed the Rams to at least win the game outright.

“Plenty of Bears money-line parlays are alive,” he said via text.

