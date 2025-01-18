Six-figure bets on side, total in Ohio State-Notre Dame title game

Ohio State is a consensus 8-point favorite over Notre Dame in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. The consensus total is 45½.

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs for a touchdown against Texas during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) scores past Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe, middle, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The vast majority of action on the College Football Playoff national championship won’t show up at sportsbooks until Monday, when the game kicks off in Atlanta.

But there has already been a bevy of big bets on the matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

“This is the first year of the (12-team playoff) format, and it has generated a phenomenal handle and buzz,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Ohio State is a consensus 8-point favorite after the line opened at 9½. The consensus total is 45½ after opening at 46½.

MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said BetMGM took six-figure bets in Nevada on Notre Dame +8½ and under 46½.

BetMGM also took a $33,333 money-line wager at +290 on the Fighting Irish to win $96,665.

Caesars Sportsbook previously took bets on the Buckeyes to win the national title of $29,200 to win $110,960 (+380) on Dec. 23, and $85,500 to win $74,347.85 on Jan. 6.

The Westgate SuperBook took a five-figure bet on Notre Dame +9½ on Jan. 12 from a sharp sports betting syndicate that caused the line to drop to 8.

“Since we went to 8, the money and ticket count is definitely more to Ohio State,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said.

Parlay of the week

Before the divisional round of the NFL playoffs started Saturday, Salmons said there was a sea of money-line parlays on the same three teams.

“The three-teamer that seemingly everyone’s betting is the Chiefs, Lions and Ohio State money line. That’s the one the books are going to be sweating this week,” he said. “They’re all huge favorites, but it adds up.”

The parlay is a -131 favorite at the Westgate, where Kansas City was -550 over Houston on the money line, Detroit was -550 over Washington and Ohio State is -380.

Circa Sports offered a yes/no prop on the same “parlay of the week.” Will Lions, Chiefs and Ohio State all win? Yes was -130, and no was +110.

‘A juggernaut’

The Buckeyes have bounced back in a big way from their 13-10 regular-season-ending loss to Michigan as 19½-point favorites. They’ve won and covered all three playoff games, whipping Tennessee, Oregon and Texas by an average of 19.7 points.

“Ohio State has just been on a roll. They look like a juggernaut,” Esposito said. “But as good as they played against Texas, Texas was a first-and-goal away from tying the score.”

The Longhorns, trailing the Buckeyes 21-14 in the CFP semifinal, were at the 1-yard line in the final minutes when Quintrevion Wisner was stopped for a 7-yard loss. On fourth down, Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer stripped Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and returned the fumble 83 yards for the clinching touchdown with 2:13 left en route to a 28-14 triumph.

“Ohio State gets in trouble when they get these lower-scoring games and time of possession means more, like the Michigan game,” Salmons said. “Texas almost did it to them last week. They just couldn’t figure out how to score from the 1.

“I think Notre Dame’s defense is good enough to slow them down. It’s just a question, can they score enough points to cover? I don’t think they can win, but I think they have a chance to keep it close.”

The ticket count is fairly balanced at the books, with 56 percent on the Irish at Station Sports and 54 percent on the Buckeyes at Caesars. The money count is a mixed bag, with 56 percent of the betting handle on Ohio State at Caesars and 66 percent on Notre Dame at BetMGM.

“The handle is going to be really, really good two-way action,” Esposito said.

Almost 70 percent of the tickets on the total are on the over at Caesars and Station, where the number is 46. The total is 45 at Circa.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Player to score first touchdown

At Westgate SuperBook

Jeremiah Smith 5-1

Quinshon Judkins 6-1

Emeka Egbuka 8-1

TreVeyon Henderson 8-1

Riley Leonard 12-1

Jeremiyah Love 12-1

Carnell Tate 12-1

Jadarian Price 18-1

Jordan Faison 20-1

Will Howard 20-1

Mitchell Evans 25-1

Aneyas Williams 25-1

Jaden Greathouse 30-1

Gee Scott Jr. 30-1

Beaux Collins 50-1

Will Kacmarek 80-1

Field (any other) +975

No touchdown scored 100-1