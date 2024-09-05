South Point sharp bettor has largest wager on Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener

In June, a South Point bettor placed a $220,000 wager on the Ravens +3 over the Chiefs in Thursday’s NFL opener. The line has since moved.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

A South Point bettor placed a $220,000 wager in June on the Ravens +3 over the Chiefs in Thursday’s NFL season opener at Kansas City.

It remains the largest reported bet on the rematch of last season’s AFC title game won 17-10 by the Chiefs.

“He’s definitely a pretty sharp bettor and he told me, ‘You’re the only 3 flat (-110) I’m ever going to see and I like the Ravens,’” South Point director Chris Andrews said. “So I gave him $200,000. Then we went to 2½, and we’re the only 2½ flat I’m seeing.

“We only do everything at 11 to 10 at the South Point.”

South Point was the only Las Vegas sportsbook offering the Chiefs -2½ before the consensus line dropped from 3 to 2½ across the city Thursday morning.

“We’ve gotten plenty of money back the other way. A lot of Kansas City money -2½,” Andrews said. “As of now, we need Kansas City a little.”

The line is still Chiefs -3 (even) at Station Sports and Chiefs -3 (-105) at BetMGM.

The total is 46½ at most sportsbooks. Circa Sports and Station are at 47, where the number opened in May at the SuperBook.

“I think it’s going to be a close game, probably lower scoring than you’d think. That’s how these games usually play out,” veteran SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, is 12-2 against the spread as an underdog. The Ravens have also won and covered five of their last six openers. But Jackson has lost four of five career matchups against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City has a slight edge in tickets on the game at Station but the amount of money wagered on it is almost even.

“It’s extremely well balanced at this point,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see us need the Chiefs when this kicks off.”

