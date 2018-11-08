Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 10 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
BENGALS (+5.5) over Saints
BEARS (-6.5) over Lions
Best Bet: Seahawks (+10) over RAMS
Last week: 2-1
Season: 14-13
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
EAGLES (-6.5) over Cowboys
Seahawks (+10) over RAMS
Best Bet: Chargers (-9.5) over RAIDERS
Last week: 2-1
Season: 14-12-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Saints (-4.5) over BENGALS
PACKERS (-9.5) over Dolphins
Best Bet: Patriots (-6.5) over TITANS
Last week: 2-1
Season: 8-16
