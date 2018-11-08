Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 10 of the NFL season.

In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

BENGALS (+5.5) over Saints

BEARS (-6.5) over Lions

Best Bet: Seahawks (+10) over RAMS

Last week: 2-1

Season: 14-13

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

EAGLES (-6.5) over Cowboys

Seahawks (+10) over RAMS

Best Bet: Chargers (-9.5) over RAIDERS

Last week: 2-1

Season: 14-12-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Saints (-4.5) over BENGALS

PACKERS (-9.5) over Dolphins

Best Bet: Patriots (-6.5) over TITANS

Last week: 2-1

Season: 8-16

