Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 6 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
DOLPHINS (+3) over Bears
FALCONS (-3.5) over Buccaneers
Best Bet: BRONCOS (+7) over Rams
Last week: 1-2
Season: 7-8
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
FALCONS (-3.5) over Buccaneers
PATRIOTS (-3.5) over Chiefs
Best Bet: Jaguars (-3) over COWBOYS
Last week: 2-0-1
Season: 9-5-1
John Lukasik, The Cromwell sports book director
Jaguars (-3) over COWBOYS
Panthers (-1) over REDSKINS
Best Bet: Bears (-3) over DOLPHINS
Last week: 1-2
Season: 5-7
