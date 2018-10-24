Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 8 of the NFL season.

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 8 of the NFL season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Dolphins (+7.5) over TEXANS

PANTHERS (+2) over Ravens

Best Bet: VIKINGS (Pick) over Saints

Last week: 1-2

Season: 11-10

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

PANTHERS (+2) over Ravens

LIONS (-3) over Seahawks

Best Bet: Eagles (-3) over Jaguars

Last week: 0-3

Season: 10-10-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Ravens (-1.5) over PANTHERS

Saints (+1) over VIKINGS

Best Bet: LIONS (-3) over Seahawks

Last week: 0-3

Season: 5-13

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.