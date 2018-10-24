Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Dolphins (+7.5) over TEXANS
PANTHERS (+2) over Ravens
Best Bet: VIKINGS (Pick) over Saints
Last week: 1-2
Season: 11-10
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
PANTHERS (+2) over Ravens
LIONS (-3) over Seahawks
Best Bet: Eagles (-3) over Jaguars
Last week: 0-3
Season: 10-10-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Ravens (-1.5) over PANTHERS
Saints (+1) over VIKINGS
Best Bet: LIONS (-3) over Seahawks
Last week: 0-3
Season: 5-13
More betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
