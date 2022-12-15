Sportsbook heavy on one side in 49ers-Seahawks game Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers are consensus 3½-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football,” and the total is 43.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) in the second quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

With money pouring in on the Seattle Seahawks, the Westgate SuperBook is one of the Las Vegas sportsbooks that will be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The 49ers are consensus 3½-point favorites over their NFC West rivals, and the total is 43. Boyd Gaming has the total at 43½.

“Right now we need the 49ers,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message Thursday. “We have a lot of money coming in on the Seahawks at +4 and on the money line. Very good volume for a Thursday night game. Good to see.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said he saw early sharp action on the Seahawks at +3½.

“At that point there was definitely some question if (49ers quarterback Brock) Purdy would start or not,” Esposito said.

Purdy is listed as questionable for the game against the Seahawks with oblique and rib injuries but is expected to play. The ticket count swings toward the 49ers with 76 percent, according to Esposito.

“Money on the game at this point is two-way,” Esposito said via text message.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews reported sharp money on both sides, with Seahawks bettors taking +3½ and 49ers bettors playing -3.

“Right now, more 49er bettors,” he said via text message.

San Francisco (9-4) owns a six-game straight-up winning streak and is coming off a 35-7 pummeling of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Purdy’s first career start.

The 49ers are on a 4-0 run against the spread, while Seattle (7-6) has lost four straight ATS.

San Francisco won the first matchup 27-7 on Sept. 18 after the Seahawks won five of the previous six games in the series. The 49ers have struggled at Seattle, with one win in 11 tries since the 2012 season.

BetMGM reported that the 49ers are seeing 64 percent of the spread tickets, but 70 percent of the handle has gone the Seahawks’ way. The money-line tickets and handle favor San Francisco with 61 and 74 percent, respectively.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are on 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to score the first touchdown (+450), to score an anytime touchdown (-165) and over 35½ receiving yards (-120).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.