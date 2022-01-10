Sportsbooks moving Alabama-Georgia line hours before kickoff

Most Las Vegas sportsbooks moved the line Monday on the College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and Alabama in Indianapolis.

FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Georgia money has shown up hours before the College Football Playoff title game against Alabama in Indianapolis.

The line ticked up from Georgia -2½ to -3 on Monday at most Las Vegas sportsbooks, though the public is still mostly backing Alabama.

That leaves many sportsbooks offering Georgia at reduced juice, such as -3 (+100) or -3 (-105), with Alabama at +3 (-120) or +3 (-115).

BetMGM was still offering Georgia at -2½ (-115) on Monday afternoon, and Wynn Las Vegas had the Bulldogs at -2½ (-120). The Westgate Superbook had the best price on Alabama at +3 (-108), and the South Point had the Crimson Tide at +3 (-110).

The total was at 52½ everywhere except the South Point, which was at 53.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he took money whenever he moved the line.

“They’re laying 2½ if they like Georgia and taking 3 if they like Alabama,” he said via text message.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the public was still strongly behind Alabama, with coach Nick Saban 4-0 against Georgia counterpart Kirby Smart, including a 41-24 victory in this season’s Southeastern Conference title game.

“The public is viewing Alabama as tough to bet against,” Esposito said.

Esposito said substantial action was on the Alabama money line +120, so the book’s best result would be Georgia to win by one or two points.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.