Sportsbooks rooting for Raiders with money pouring in on Bills

For the second consecutive week, Las Vegas sportsbooks will clearly need the Raiders to cover the spread Sunday.

Seventy percent of the tickets and 84 percent of the money is on the Buffalo Bills at William Hill, and the Westgate, Circa Sports and Station Casinos also expect to be Las Vegas fans in its second home game at Allegiant Stadium.

“We’re going to need the Raiders. They were one of our biggest early decisions last week against the Patriots, and it’s trending the same way this week,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “When you compare them to the Knights, there was not a night we weren’t rooting against the Knights. But we’re clearly Raiders fans from a fan perspective and from our side of the counter as well.”

The Bills opened as 2½-point favorites on the look-ahead line at the Westgate. But the number climbed to 3½ at multiple books Friday after reports that the Raiders were expected to be missing several injured players, including receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards and cornerback Damon Arnette.

“The line move we’re seeing right now is injury-based,” Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “They don’t have a receiving corps, and the Raiders’ defense is still somewhat struggling.

“Right now, the ticket count is almost 3-1 in favor of the Bills. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we get some Raiders support Saturday night and game day.”

Sharp bet on Bills

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said his book took a bet from a sharp customer on the Bills -3 (-110).

Sharp bettors have wagered over and under the total, which is a consensus 52½ after opening at 49½.

“Sharp money came in early on the total over 49½, 50 and 51,” Kornegay said. “But that doesn’t mean they won’t come back and bet the other way on game day.”

Bennett said Circa took sharp action under 52½ earlier in the week.

“Probably motivated by Ruggs’ and Edwards’ injury situations,” he said.

Trending over

Despite the sharp money on the under, Circa had the highest total in town Friday at 53.

Overs have cashed at a 60 percent clip this season (29-19), and the Bills and Raiders each has a 3-0 over-under record.

Esposito noted that Buffalo has scored at least 27 points in every game, and Las Vegas has given up at least 24 points in every game and is 27th in total defense.

“The Raiders’ defense is going to have to play better, and (quarterback Derek) Carr is going to have to find a way to keep up with the Bills and score a lot of points,” Kornegay said.

Buffalo (3-0), third in the NFL in scoring with 31 points per game, is one of seven unbeaten teams after rallying for a 35-32 win over the Rams after it blew a 28-3 lead.

“The Bills are not getting the same respect in the AFC as the Ravens, Chiefs and Steelers. But they’re 3-0 and have looked pretty impressive,” Esposito said. “This will be another big test for the Raiders. The big key in this game is going to be the Raiders’ defense going up against Josh Allen and that offense.

“If it wasn’t for Russell Wilson, Allen would be near the top of the list for MVP.”

The Buffalo quarterback is second to Wilson in touchdown passes (10) and QB rating (124.8). Allen, who has completed 71 percent of his passes, is the 20-1 sixth choice to win the NFL MVP.

“The Buffalo offense is so good this year, and I can’t believe how good Josh Allen is,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “He’s getting better and better, and he’s so underrated as a runner. He changes the whole dynamic with his running.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.