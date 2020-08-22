Sportsbooks see Knights-Avalanche showdown coming

Vegas and Colorado are heavily favored to win their conference semifinal series, while the East semis are projected to be much more competitive.

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a win over the Arizona Coyotes in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

As far as the betting market is concerned, the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are like two heavyweights taking tuneup fights before their title bout.

The Knights are -330 favorites at the Westgate to win their Western Conference semifinal series against the Vancouver Canucks (+270), which starts Sunday. The Knights are -180 favorites in Game 1 (total 5½ over -115).

The Avalanche were -275 favorites to win their semifinal series against the Dallas Stars (+235) before Game 1 on Saturday.

The Knights are 3-1 favorites to lift the Stanley Cup in readjusted futures odds at the Westgate, and the Avalanche are the second choice at +350.

“The Avalanche and Knights are two extremely popular teams,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The Knights always get support as Las Vegas’ hometown team, but the Avalanche made many fans of bettors with their romp past Arizona in the first round. Colorado won the series 4-1, including a pair of 7-1 victories to close out the series.

“People get behind teams with offense, same as any other sport,” Sherman said.

Parlaying the Knights and Avalanche to win their semifinal series has been a popular play, Sherman said.

He said the Knights and Avalanche would likely be lined as a pick’em for a potential conference final.

The Canucks, the No. 5 seed, pulled off the only upset in the West’s first-round series, eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in six games.

Sherman said the Canucks have been impressive but appear to be “a year away” from being serious contenders.

“They’ve got a lot of talent, sort of like the Avalanche,” he said. “But the Knights are so veteran-laden, and they have so much experience.”

Handicapper Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) also sees Vancouver as a team on the rise. He said he likes Vegas to eventually advance in six games, but he expects the Canucks to push the Knights, especially early in the series. He recommends betting the Canucks +145 in the first period in Game 1.

Unlike the West, the Eastern Conference semifinals are projected to be highly competitive. Top-seeded Philadelphia is a -125 favorite over the No. 6 New York Islanders (+105), who knocked off Washington in five games.

The main event is a pick’em showdown (-110 each way) between No. 2 Tampa Bay and No. 4 Boston. Sherman said the matchup is similar in quality to what Knights-Avalanche could be and that both are power-rated higher than the Flyers or Islanders on the other side of the bracket.

“It’s unfortunate they’re not playing on opposite sides so they could meet in the East finals,” Sherman said.

Tampa Bay and Boston are each 5-1 to lift the Cup. The Flyers are 8-1, and the Islanders are 10-1.

Tampa Bay beat Columbus in five games in the first round, avenging last season’s embarrassing playoff sweep. Boston took out Carolina in five games.

Smith said he’ll be betting on the Bruins (-105) in Game 1 on Sunday, expecting the Lightning to be flat after the emotional victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Flyers battled past Montreal in six tight games, while the Islanders dominated the Capitals 4-1, outscoring them 17-8 in the series.

Smith is taking the Islanders to advance.

“Coach Barry Trotz has won a Stanley Cup (with Washington). They’re a defensive-minded team, but they’re getting some timely scoring now,” Smith said. “Philadelphia is a good young team, but they don’t have that killer instinct.”

