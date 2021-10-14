Sportsbooks see lopsided action for Thursday’s Bucs-Eagles game

Las Vegas sportsbooks reported that 75 percent or more of the tickets are on one side for Thursday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Public bettors are all over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so Las Vegas sportsbooks will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off Week 6 of the NFL on Thursday.

The Buccaneers are consensus 7-point road favorites against Philadelphia, but most sportsbooks have the line juiced toward the Eagles at +7 (-120). The consensus total is 52½.

The South Point was at Buccaneers -6½ on Thursday afternoon. The South Point and Caesars Sports had the total at 53.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said 85 percent of the tickets were on the Buccaneers, and Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said 75 percent of the tickets were on the Bucs.

“A ton of money-line parlays starting with Tampa,” Murray said via text message.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett also reported a glut of money-line parlays with the Buccaneers, but he said the game was not attracting much interest from sharps.

“None of the heavy hitters have played the side or total,” he said via text message.

Murray also said no sharps had weighed in on the game.

Esposito said the book will also need the under.

“All the $$$$ is on the over,” he said via text message.

The Buccaneers (4-1) blew out Miami 45-17 on Sunday. The Eagles (2-3) rallied to upset Carolina 21-18.

