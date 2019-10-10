Sportsbooks win big on Nationals; early money on Cardinals in NLCS

The Westgate took money line bets of $50,000, $26,000 and $25,000 on Los Angeles in Wednesday’s 7-3, 10-inning loss to Washington in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle, left, and catcher Yan Gomes leap in celebration after the team's 7-3 win in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Washington Nationals celebrate in the locker room after their 7-3 win in 10 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Washington Nationals celebrate after the team's 7-3 win in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick watches his grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 10th inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Nationals’ upset of the Dodgers in the National League Division Series was a mixed bag for Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Westgate took money line bets of $50,000, $26,000 and $25,000 on Los Angeles in Wednesday’s 7-3, 10-inning loss to Washington in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

“We did really well on the game, plus we won a pretty good amount on the prop ‘Will the World Series be Dodgers-Astros?’” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “We were able to collect a lot of positive things getting the Dodgers out like that.”

MGM Resorts went from a five-figure loser to a five-figure winner on Game 5 after Washington tied the score on back-to-back homers off Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning and won it on Howie Kendrick’s grand slam in the 10th.

William Hill also won on the game, but sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said he would have preferred the Dodgers had prevailed because his book is on the hook for seven figures if the Nationals win the World Series.

“They’re by far the worst (liability). It’s not even close,” he said. “If you add up the pennant and World Series, it would be (seven figures), which I don’t want to have to add up.”

A William Hill bettor placed a $15,000 wager in the spring to win $330,000 on Washington to win the World Series at 22-1 odds.

Washington was a minus 125 favorite over the St. Louis Cardinals at the Westgate in the National League Championship Series on Thursday morning when a bettor placed a $9,500 wager on the Cardinals at plus 105.

The series price then moved to the Nationals -115 and St. Louis -105.

“It’s really a tossup series,” Murray said. “The reason why the Nationals are slightly favored is because their starting pitching is so good. I’m guessing they’ll start Anibal Sanchez in Game 1 (Friday) so they can get full rest for everyone else.

“With (Max) Scherzer, (Stephen) Strasburg and (Patrick) Corbin, the Nationals have a pretty clear advantage in starting pitching.”

Handicapper Micah Roberts, a former Las Vegas sportsbook director, likes the Nationals to win the series.

“It just comes down to pitching for me. I think the Nationals’ starters and bullpen give them a little bit of an edge,” said Roberts (Sportsline.com). “It’s a pretty even matchup. But I really like the Strasburg, Scherzer and Corbin angle. Those three guys right there is what sends them over the top.”

