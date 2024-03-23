Station Casinos bettor turns $50 into $135K on NCAA parlay

A Station Casinos Sports bettor turned $50 into $135,105 on Friday with an eight-team parlay on the NCAA Tournament that included five underdogs on the money line.

Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) drives past Florida Atlantic's Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Bryan Greenlee (4) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. Northwestern won 77-65. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A Station Casinos Sports bettor turned $50 into $135,105 on Friday after hitting an eight-team parlay on the NCAA Tournament.

The gambler correctly picked five underdog winners on the money line, including Yale at 6-1, and three teams against the spread.

Here are the legs for the parlay, which was a 2,702-to-1 long shot:

— Utah State ML (+155), beat Texas Christian 88-72.

— James Madison ML (+195), beat Wisconsin 72-61.

— Yale ML (+600), beat Auburn 78-76.

— Grand Canyon (+195), beat Saint Mary’s 75-66.

— Connecticut (-27½, -110), beat Stetson 91-52.

— Houston (-24, -110), beat Longwood 86-46.

— Purdue (-26½, -110), beat Grambling 78-50.

— Northwestern ML (+150), beat Florida Atlantic 77-65 in overtime.

The bettor survived a few close calls along the way to the six-figure payday.

Yale, a 14½-point underdog, erased a 10-point deficit to Auburn midway through the second half and held on for the upset win after Samson Aletan made a key block during a wild scramble in the final seconds and K.D. Johnson missed a 3-pointer with one second left.

Northwestern recovered to beat Florida Atlantic in overtime after squandering a nine-point lead in the second half. Brooks Barnhizer’s driving layup tied it with nine seconds left in regulation, and Johnell Davis missed a 3-pointer for the the Owls with two seconds to play.

Purdue covered when Carson Barrett made a 3 with 37 seconds left for the final margin, and Tra’Michael Morton missed a 3 for Grambling with nine seconds left.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.