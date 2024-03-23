68°F
Betting

Station Casinos bettor turns $50 into $135K on NCAA parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 1:08 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2024 - 1:11 pm
Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) drives past Florida Atlantic's Brandon Weatherspoon (23) a ...
Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) drives past Florida Atlantic's Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Bryan Greenlee (4) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. Northwestern won 77-65. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A Station Casinos Sports bettor turned $50 into $135,105 on Friday after hitting an eight-team parlay on the NCAA Tournament.

The gambler correctly picked five underdog winners on the money line, including Yale at 6-1, and three teams against the spread.

Here are the legs for the parlay, which was a 2,702-to-1 long shot:

— Utah State ML (+155), beat Texas Christian 88-72.

— James Madison ML (+195), beat Wisconsin 72-61.

— Yale ML (+600), beat Auburn 78-76.

— Grand Canyon (+195), beat Saint Mary’s 75-66.

— Connecticut (-27½, -110), beat Stetson 91-52.

— Houston (-24, -110), beat Longwood 86-46.

— Purdue (-26½, -110), beat Grambling 78-50.

— Northwestern ML (+150), beat Florida Atlantic 77-65 in overtime.

The bettor survived a few close calls along the way to the six-figure payday.

Yale, a 14½-point underdog, erased a 10-point deficit to Auburn midway through the second half and held on for the upset win after Samson Aletan made a key block during a wild scramble in the final seconds and K.D. Johnson missed a 3-pointer with one second left.

Northwestern recovered to beat Florida Atlantic in overtime after squandering a nine-point lead in the second half. Brooks Barnhizer’s driving layup tied it with nine seconds left in regulation, and Johnell Davis missed a 3-pointer for the the Owls with two seconds to play.

Purdue covered when Carson Barrett made a 3 with 37 seconds left for the final margin, and Tra’Michael Morton missed a 3 for Grambling with nine seconds left.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

