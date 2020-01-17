Station Casinos posts lines on all 16 Raiders’ 2020 games

The dates on the Raiders’ 2020 regular-season schedule have yet to be determined. But the lines on all 16 games are up and open for betting at Station Casinos sportsbooks.

The Raiders, who are moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, are favorites in four games, pick’em in another — all five are at Allegiant Stadium — and underdogs in 11.

“We just thought it was a great opportunity to put their schedule up. We’re excited about having our own team here as much as the guests are,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We spent a lot of time going through their upcoming schedule, not knowing if they’ll have three road games in a row or short weeks. We were just looking at strength of schedule.

“At this point, there are a lot of questions we don’t know about. A lot of teams, including the Raiders, have question marks at starting quarterback, which will definitely impact the line.”

The Raiders have at least five games against teams that currently have unclear quarterback situations in the Chargers (twice), Patriots, Panthers and Dolphins.

The Raiders, who are underdogs in all eight road games, are 6-point favorites over Miami, 3-point favorites over the Broncos and 1-point favorites over the Chargers and Buccaneers.

The Raiders are a pick’em against the Colts and a home underdog to the Bills (+2½), Saints (+7) and Chiefs (+7).

On the road, the Raiders are getting 2½ points at the New York Jets, 3 at Carolina, 3½ at Denver, 5 at Cleveland, 5 at the Los Angeles Chargers, 6 at Atlanta, 11 at New England and 13½ at Kansas City.

The early line limits are $3,000 per side.

Station Casinos also posted a 2020 regular-season win total of 6½ for the Raiders, who finished 7-9 in 2019.

“Last year, they were able to win some games they weren’t expected to win,” Esposito said. “This year, there’s some uncertainty at quarterback, and we only have them projected as a favorite in four games right now and two of them are by one point.

“Depending on when these games are played, they’ll only be a favorite a handful of times. Factor all that in, and we came up with a total we thought would generate a lot of two-way action. I could see bettors playing over because of their success last year and the fact that they have a slew of draft picks and are going to have about $60 million in cap space.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.