Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games

The Raiders are favored in six games and underdogs in 10 this season, and their game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium opened at pick’em.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, with head coach Bill Belichick prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The NFL will release its regular-season schedule Thursday. But the lines on all 17 Raiders games were posted Monday at Station Casinos sportsbooks.

The Raiders are favored in six games and underdogs in 10. Their game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium opened at pick’em. The matchup will pit Josh McDaniels, the Raiders’ first-year coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator, against his longtime former boss, New England coach Bill Belichick.

Nine of their 17 games are virtual toss-ups with lines of three points or less. The Raiders, who went 10-7 last season before losing in the wild-card playoffs to eventual AFC champion Cincinnati, have a season win total of 8½ at Station.

“Although their win total is 8½, and they’re favored in only six games and one is pick, a number of games could move either way and possibly favor the Raiders by the time the games kick,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “A lot is based on when the games will be played on the schedule. Whether they’re playing at Denver late in the year or Pittsburgh late in the year. Will DeAndre Hopkins be there when they play the Cardinals?

“We’ll be altering the odds when the schedule comes out.”

The Raiders opened as favorites in four home games: -1 over the Arizona Cardinals, -1 over the Indianapolis Colts, -1½ over the Los Angeles Chargers and -9½ over the Houston Texans in the biggest spread on the board.

They opened as favorites in two road games: -3 over the Seattle Seahawks and -7½ over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They’re 8-point road underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs and 6-point home ’dogs to the Chiefs.

Esposito said the revamped AFC West presented the biggest challenge in making odds for Raiders games.

“The Raiders are a playoff team from last year, but based on divisional odds, they sit fourth in the AFC West behind the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos,” he said. “The Chargers adding Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy, the Broncos adding Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory, the Raiders adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, and the Chiefs losing Tyreek Hill and Tryann Mathieu but having a great draft made the division games really interesting.

“It was fun going through it. There clearly was some disagreement with the odds. But we put up what we thought was the best two-way number, and we’ll let the guests decide if the numbers are too high or too low.”

The Raiders are underdogs in both meetings with the Broncos: +5 at Denver and +1 at Allegiant. Against the Chargers, they’re 4½-point underdogs at Los Angeles and 1½-point favorites at Allegiant.

In nondivision action, the Raiders are 2½-point home underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers and short road ’dogs to the Tennessee Titans (+4), New Orleans Saints (+3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+2).

“We’ll still see huge Raiders bias from bettors, especially if they’re playing well,” Esposito said.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Raiders are +190 to make the playoffs, 7-1 to win the AFC West, 17-1 to win the AFC and 35-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.