Betting

Station Casinos posts Super Bowl 58 prop bets packet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2024 - 7:05 pm
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs during the NFC Championship NFL ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Station Casinos has posted a plethora of prop bets for the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

2024 Pro Fb Champ Game & Props by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Here is a partial 12-page packet of props. The complete packet will be updated later this week.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

By / RJ

